DI moms deliver Warm Hugs to families, workers while supporting local vendors

When Daniel Island moms Alicia Hughes and Jenny Ladd dropped their college freshmen off for the first time this past August, they were hit with “all the feels.”

The longtime Daniel Island residents describe themselves as deeply involved, hands-on mothers so when their graduates left home, the separation hit hard.

Looking for ways to stay connected, they found that both their kids’ colleges, including College of Charleston, offered care package deliveries done by moms in the area. Once back home, those empty-nest emotions sparked an idea: what if love, care, and support could be delivered in a box?

Just a few months later, Warm Hugs was born.

“We wanted to bring that feeling of connection, not just to college students, but to anyone who could use a little joy,” Hughes said.

What started as care packages for college students quickly grew into something bigger. Warm Hugs now delivers custom “Hugs” to teachers, nurses, colleagues, family members, and friends. “We very quickly diversified and broadened our focus to bring as much joy as possible, to as many people as possible,” Hughes said.

Each Hug is thoughtfully curated with products from local, women-owned businesses. “The women-owned small business community is the most supportive and uplifting group of individuals we know,” Hughes said. “The love and care for their craft and each other are unmatched.”

Packages might include candles from Cool Wix Candles, honey from Island Haus, cookies from Val and Vanilla, coffee from Charleston Coffee Exchange, hats from B’s Trucker Hats, soaps, ornaments, and even oyster jewelry.

“We love working directly with people we know and admire,” Hughes said. “It’s far easier to get a product that perfectly matches the recipient when you can pick up the phone and call the maker.”

And if recipients want something more everyday – like Diet Cokes, face masks, or soft blankets – they can include those too. “We tailor every Hug to the person receiving it,” Hughes said.

Customers can order standard or custom Hugs online, which Hughes and Ladd assemble and deliver locally or ship nationwide, often within 24 hours for local orders.

In just a few months, Warm Hugs has delivered roughly 100 packages – to college students, nurses at MUSC, Daniel Island School and Philip Simmons High School staff, school PTAs, sports teams, and even law firms. “The (Daniel Island School) PTA has invited us into several of their events and Bishop England included us in the Bishops Boutique!” Hughes said.

The ultimate goal, Hughes said, is to make someone feel cared for, even when you can’t be there in person.

“Every item says, ‘I picked this for you,’ and the whole package feels like a squeeze from someone who genuinely cares. It’s about giving people a little lift on a tough day, adding some cheer to a celebration, or reminding them they’re not doing life alone.”