DI Neighborhood Association secures full board after months of vacancy

The Daniel Island Neighborhood Association now has a full slate of elected board members after two months of concern that no one would step up to the plate to fill the seats of the outgoing officers.

Former DINA president Jarrod Brooks had urged Daniel Island residents to run for a two-year term for president, treasurer, and secretary of the volunteer organization, which bills itself as the sanctioned and recognized voice of Daniel Island in advocating and resolving issues within the City of Charleston, Berkeley County, and South Carolina.

The group had called for volunteers to run in early November, but with no candidates announcing as the filing period ended, Brooks issued a "firm caution that DINA (would) temporarily cease to function without nominees."

DINA grabbed headlines last summer when it pushed the City of Charleston to reconsider a zoning variance that would allow Holder Properties, a housing developer, to chop down more than 20 "mature" trees to make way for townhomes at Nowell Creek Village on Daniel Island Drive.

The city's zoning board denied DINA's request, prompting the group to hire an attorney and file an appeal, claiming the tree removal would "cause environmental and visual harm to the residents of Daniel Island." Both sides ultimately met for mediation, with the developer agreeing to reduce its tree removal count.

Although more than 600 public comments were submitted to city officials supporting DINA and arguing against the tree removal during the July 2025 controversy, not a single person had filed to lead the group four months later when the filing period opened.

Until now.

Daniel Island resident Nicholas Kalkas of Etiwan Park won the rescheduled election in late January and will serve as DINA's president for 2026-2027. Dina Elshazly of Codner's Ferry will serve as vice president, Chase Sturgill of Central Island Square as treasurer, and John Alexiou of Codner's Ferry as secretary.

Kalkas said his first priority as president is to build on the efforts of the previous board of directors and continue working with developers to be heard.

"We do need to ensure we stay vigilant against the unanticipated errors that inevitably arise in a growing community, such as unexpected noise violations or traffic patterns not envisioned in the original plan, while continuing the strong emphasis on incredible public spaces," he said.

Kalkas, a retired U.S. Navy Commander and combat veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, and the new board will lead their first DINA meeting Wednesday, Feb. 11, at the Daniel Pointe Retirement Community theater from 6 to 8 p.m. Police, city, and county officials will provide updates and answer questions from residents on any community concerns.

Kalkas hopes the meeting will act not only as a sounding board for residents but as an opportunity to make neighborhood connections.

"We are looking forward to emphasizing mingling before and after quarterly public meetings as a great way to get to know each other better. This is an important way to discover how we can help each other when needed and enjoy ourselves while doing so."

