DI neighbors dedicate park bench in honor of Chief Reynolds

As the sun dipped behind the Daniel Island homes on Bellona Street on Friday evening, March 7, friends and family of the late City of Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds gathered in the park across from the Reynolds’ former family home.

Their purpose: to dedicate a new park bench in his honor.

Chief Reynolds passed away in May 2023 after his battle with bone cancer. He left a lasting and positive impact on many, including his Bellona Triangle neighbors.

“Luther was a super kindhearted, nice man who looked out for others,” said Justin Lock at the memorial bench dedication. “He always looked out for everyone in the neighborhood.”

When Chief Reynolds spent 40 days at the Mayo Clinic following the removal of his leg, the Bellona Triangle neighbors rallied and welcomed the family home with signs and sidewalk chalk messages of love and support.

After his passing, the neighbors brainstormed to come up with a lasting symbol to commemorate the chief and arranged, with help from the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association, the placement of the teak bench to remember and honor Reynolds.

They intended to surprise Caroline Reynolds, the chief’s wife, once everything was finalized. Only the surprise played out differently than they envisioned.

Caroline, who downsized from the family’s Bellona Street home in 2024, often walks her dog through the old neighborhood. It was on one of the outings that she discovered the bench and the heartfelt dedication plaque.

The plaque reads: “In loving memory of Chief Luther Reynolds, a devoted leader, neighbor, and friend. Your legacy lives on.”

Last week’s dedication capped a special week that included the birth of Caroline and Luther’s grandchild.

The Bellona Triangle neighbors donated all the unused funds they raised for the bench to the Wounded Warrior Project, an organization the chief supported.