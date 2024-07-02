DI News Author Series kicks off 2024 with Murdaugh family saga

Who are the Murdaughs of Hampton County, South Carolina?

DeWitt will talk about his new book, “The Fall of the House of Murdaugh,” a historical, true-crime epic of the Murdaugh dynasty, a narrative that takes us from the fallen Confederacy to an internationally publicized, modern-day double-murder trial, and beyond as the search for answers and justice continues.

A Hampton County native, DeWitt is a multiple-award-winning journalist, longtime editor of the 143-year-old The Hampton County Guardian, and author of “Wicked Hampton County” and “The Fall of the House of Murdaugh.”

He provided boots-on-the-ground coverage of the Murdaugh crime saga in print and online for Gannett’s nationwide USA Today Network. You may recognize him from his appearances on ABC’s 20/20, CBS’s 48 Hours, Dateline NBC, and Netflix documentaries where he discussed the case.

Published by Evening Post Books, the Murdaugh “house” is described in the books marketing materials as a “storied, century-old legal and political dynasty in the South Carolina Lowcountry synonymous with wealth and power and gilded in Southern charm and mystique.”

“Then along came scion Alex Murdaugh, a smooth-talking, pill-popping lawyer-turned-con-man looking to cash in on the family’s connections, prestige, and generations of trust, while concealing his misdeeds by any means necessary,” the marketing materials continue. “By 2023, what took a century to build was brought to ruin and disgrace amid scores of criminal charges and multiple homicides or wrongful deaths – including the brutal murders of Alex’s wife and younger son.”

The Murdaugh crime saga captured the world’s attention. Journalists, podcasters and writers covered the Murdaugh murders but only one storyteller actually lived and worked among them. DeWitt knows the Murdaugh clan as the talented, yet tortured and controversial characters they are. He shares that in “The Fall of the House of Murdaugh.”

