DI News Author Series to spotlight Tracey Enerson Wood on Sept. 12

When national and international bestselling author Tracey Enerson Wood sets out to write a new biographical historical fiction novel, she has several requirements.

The main character has to be a woman you may not have heard of, but has changed history in some way. A retired registered nurse and published playwright, Wood also wants to have a personal connection with the character and the story, as well as the geographical setting.

All three of her books, and the soon to be released “Katharine, the Wright Sister,” spotlight consequential women who accomplished extraordinary things while working in the shadows.

“There’s a bit of a heroine handshake from the next, to the next, to the next,” Wood explained.

On Sept. 12, Wood will unpack her latest release on Daniel Island as part of the Daniel Island News Author Series, to be held at 7 p.m. at the Daniel Pointe Retirement Community.

In 2020, Wood released her first book – “The Engineer’s Wife.” Based on a true story, it is described as “an emotional portrait” of Emily Warren Roebling, whose husband, a chief engineer on the Brooklyn Bridge project, is injured on the job, prompting Roebling to step in to complete the monumental task.

The idea for the book was sparked by Wood’s desire to explore a topic close to her own personal life. Her husband had a long military career, and then her son followed in his footsteps and joined the U.S. Army. He was deployed to the Middle East, where he served as an IED specialist.

“He went into a very dangerous career,” Wood said. “I decided I wanted to write a story about a family that had a dangerous occupation that was passed down from generation to generation.”

Her research led her to discover Roebling.

“If it weren’t for her, that bridge would not have been finished at that time!” Wood added.

Next, in “The President’s Wife,” she focused on the life of Edith Bolling, who marries President Woodrow Wilson and becomes his key advisor – even assuming many of his duties when he becomes ill.

In her third book, “The War Nurse,” Wood draws on her own 25-year career as a nurse, telling the story of Julia Stimson, a courageous nurse superintendent serving at a military hospital in WWII France.

In “Katharine, the Wright Sister,” Wood follows the impactful life of the Wright sibling you didn’t read about in history books. While the more famous Orville and Wilbur are credited with making the first controlled, sustained flight of humankind, it was Katharine who helped propel their ideas into action.

“As her brothers obsessed over blueprints and risked life and limb testing new models on the sandy beaches of North Carolina, Katharine became the mastermind behind the scenes of their inventions,” states the book’s back cover.

Wood’s first three novels have received heaps of accolades and praise – and her latest is sure to bring in even more.

“It’s wonderful, and I love that people have read the books,” Wood said. “But that wasn’t really the goal. My goal was to tell these women’s stories mostly, and what was going on behind the scenes. Those are the people that are making things happen that are hugely important. You see the showy people, but they’re all being held up by something. And it’s really that structure that fascinates me.”

To register for Wood’s upcoming program on Sept. 12, visit bit.ly/DINEWS_WOOD.