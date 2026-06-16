DI POA cautions residents about mosquitoes

The Daniel Island Property Owners' Association is cautioning area residents that the summer humidity and higher temperatures will lead to an increase in mosquito activity.

In a press release, the POA said mosquitoes are typically most active at sunrise and sunset, or dawn and dusk, which can put a damper on activities during those times.

Berkeley County is responsible for spraying Daniel Island for mosquitoes through its mosquito abatement program.

According to its mission statement, the mosquito abatement program aims to defend the health and well-being of Berkeley County’s citizens from diseases and discomfort caused by mosquitoes, using mosquito management practices they state are effective, economical, and protective of human health and the environment.

In the first two weeks of June, areas in Daniel Island North, Daniel Island South, and Wando were scheduled for mosquito spraying.

Berkeley County provides its daily spray schedule on its website at berkeleycountysc.gov/dept/mosquito/spray-schedule/

In the first two weeks of June, areas in Daniel Island-North, Daniel Island–South, and areas of Wando had been scheduled to have been sprayed.