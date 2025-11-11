DI Publix sets date to reopen in December

After a year-long remodel and renovation, Daniel Island's lone grocery store will be reopening in just over two weeks on Wednesday, December 3.

The Publix on Seven Farms Drive is expected to open its doors at 7 a.m. with a new building that is almost double its original size at just over 50,300 square feet.

The store will offer expanded grocery selections and services, as well as an outdoor seating pavilion.

The original store, built in 2002, shut down on Christmas Eve in 2024 as crews immediately began knocking down its walls and foundation for a rebuild.

Neighboring residents and customers that were used to a five-minute drive for eggs, milk, and produce were forced to adapt and discover other grocery store alternatives located a few more miles away in Point Hope and Mount Pleasant.