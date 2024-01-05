DI Recreation Center offers a variety of public fitness options

Training gyms and Pilates aren’t the only way to get your fitness on.

The Daniel Island Recreation Center has all the equipment you need, including treadmills, bikes, ellipticals, stair steppers, and a rower. Plus, with free weights available, there’s ample opportunity to sculpt and strengthen muscles.

The center features top-notch amenities – athletic fields, bike paths, walking trails, and soccer fields. Various classes are held daily, including pickleball, basketball, yoga, Zumba, and senior fitness. Days and times for classes and open gym vary and are posted on their website monthly.

Membership options cater to both residents and nonresidents, with an annual fee of $120 for residents and $240 for nonresidents.

Prefer a casual visit? Opt for a $10 day pass and dive into your workout routine.

Jen Nelsen, facility manager of the recreation center, emphasized the fitness turnout that she sees daily.

“Our fitness classes are well attended, typically 20 to 25 people for senior fitness, and 10 to 15 for our Zumba and yoga classes,” she said. “You do not need to have a membership in order to show up for a class – all are welcome.”

Nelsen invites anyone interested in contributing to the center’s offerings to reach out, saying, “We are always looking to add classes with certified instructors.”