DI residents decorate big for the spookiest night of the year

When Anastasia Jones moved to Nelliefield, she knew she wanted her home to be the “Halloween house.”

“I’m originally from Upstate New York, where we had to wear winter coats over costumes,” she said. “Now I’m the only house nearby that always runs out of candy, and we’re known as The Witch House!”

With an 8-foot witch atop their front porch and 2,000 orange and purple flashing lights strung around the house, the Jones family aren’t the only ones who go all out for Halloween.

From spiders to skeletons, local residents are outfitting their homes for spooky season, with some eager to start decorating long before Oct. 1.

“Our stuff goes up mid-September – yes, we are those people,” Kelsy Shea-Dodd said. The Clements Ferry resident has kept Halloween decorating as a family tradition each year ever since she could remember.

“We definitely go spooky. ‘Cute Halloween’ is not in my vocabulary,” she noted. “Skeletons and skull heads are our bread and butter, followed by spiders being the focal point of our seven columns. Sprinkled in are a few wild cards like creepy witches and ghouls.”

Shea-Dodd’s desire to scare neighbors with her house comes from her passion for scaring people in general.

“Halloween goes hand in hand with one of my favorite things – spooking people. I also just love doing something for our neighborhood to enjoy.”

On Daniel Island, Michael Rizzo agrees: Halloween is not a holiday to play around about. Participating in the island’s “Spooky Tour” each year, Rizzo and his family have embraced a spooky luau theme, coined “The Luau of Death.”

“The decorations are always very skeleton and spider web heavy,” he said. “This year, we have an island pirate luau theme so there’s something for everyone.”

The Rizzos have always been big horror movie fans, so scaring is in their blood. Halloween night involves a fog machine and personally handing out candy to scare each neighbor one at a time.

Despite his kids growing up, Rizzo believes spooky season and Halloween decorating are timeless traditions.

“I figure when you’re too old to get out and have fun with it, that’s when you really get old,” he said.

Following the spider theme, island resident Angie Moody’s “House of Spiders” includes a dozen large eight-legged critters crawling up the house, a giant inflatable arachnid, and purple lights for that extra spooky glow.

“For us, it’s an opportunity to be creative, festive, and create joy,” she said. “When we moved to Daniel Island, we were inspired about how creative people were and decided we wanted to join in!”

Each year, Moody’s 7-year-old daughter Emerson awaits the day they can start decorating and go on nightly “haunted golf cart and bike rides” to see their neighbors’ displays. Family traditions, like carving pumpkins and coordinating costumes, are also a big part of their Halloween festivities.

As Halloween approaches and the neighborhoods come to life – or death – the Daniel Island Property Owners Association reminds residents that decorations must be removed within 30 days following the holiday, so be sure to enjoy the spooky sights while they last.