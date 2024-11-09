DI Rotarian shares insights on a medical mission trip to Honduras

During the Daniel Island Rotary Club’s recent weekly meeting, Rotarians heard a special presentation featuring fellow member Missie Parker, a major gifts officer with OneWorld Heath, as she shared her mission trip experiences and discussed ways people can get involved with the organization.

Since its founding in 2009, OneWorld Health has been organizing volunteer outreach trips, sending teams of both medical and nonmedical volunteers to countries like Uganda, Nicaragua, and Honduras to treat underserved patients while they build permanent medical centers nearby.

During the early stages of building, volunteer teams arrive to provide essential health care to patients, lay the groundwork for delivering high-quality services, and help raise awareness in the local community about the upcoming clinics.

Once the centers become fully operational, the teams continue to offer ongoing medical care, train local staff, and refer out patients who may require more specialized services.

OneWorld Health officials say these short-term outreach trips, which occur several times a year, are crucial to the long-term success of the organization’s mission of providing accessible and sustainable healthcare to poverty-stricken populations.

Their goal is to impact individual patients and strengthen the medical infrastructure of the communities they serve.

“We offer some great opportunities to go on medical mission trips to these countries,” Parker said. “The (Daniel Island Rotary Club) made a grant for $4,000, which was matched by (fellow rotarian) Dr. Bill Greene and then matched again, so it turned into a $16,000 program. It was amazing.”

Parker said a recent trip organized by the nonprofit group sent volunteers to a region of Honduras.

“Siguatepeque (Honduras) was where we spent most of our time. It is up in the mountains,” she said. “We participated in community outreach, which was facilitated by international volunteers and local staff. We operated free pop-up medical clinics in the rural communities outside of our long-standing facilities.

“Build engagement with the community and responsibility to serve above and beyond what we do in our facilities. We have served over 100,000 patients since 2009. More than 105,120 volunteers. The need is so great, unfortunately, in these communities.”

Next trip

The next volunteer outreach trip is slated for Dec. 6-16, to Uganda. Volunteers on this trip will spend a week conducting medical outreach in the villages surrounding a permanent medical center. “Our volunteers are incredibly valuable in fulfilling different clinic roles, such as working with the registration, provider, or pharmacy teams,” Parker said. “These medical outreaches refer patients, promote our permanent medical center, and continue setting a precedent for quality health care throughout the region.”

For a full list of volunteer trips, visit oneworldhealth.com/trips.

How to get involved

“There are numerous ways people can get involved at OneWorld Health and join us in providing long-term solutions for today’s urgent health care needs,” Parker said.

In addition to going on volunteer outreach trips, she said people can spread the word about the work that is being done, support financially with donations, host a fundraiser, and/or sponsor a new medical program.