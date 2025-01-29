DI Rotary Club wants to know: Do you have time for lunch?

For the past 24 years, the Rotary Club of Daniel Island has had a breakfast-only format, meeting on Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. That’s all changing in 2025. They are now “doing lunch.”

This new lunchtime meeting will be held the second Tuesday of each month, noon to 1 p.m. beginning in March.

Sound interesting? You can learn more at one of their information sessions, Feb. 4 or Feb. 27, noon to 1 p.m., at the Daniel Island Club Board Room. There you can learn more about Rotary and their focus on networking, fellowship, and community service.

Rotary is the world’s largest service organization with over 1.2 million members in 35,000 clubs in over 200 countries.

The Rotary Club of Daniel Island has 85 members who annually lead the Charleston Duck Race and donate thousands of hours and dollars to worthwhile service projects.

There is a second club in the 29492 zip code, the Cainhoy Peninsula Rotary Club, that meets twice monthly in the evening on Clements Ferry Road and is known as the “Can Do” Club.