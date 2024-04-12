DI shines pink to support breast cancer patients

This fall, Daniel Island was a plethora of pink as local women gathered to raise money for breast cancer survivors.

On Oct. 28, with golf clubs and tennis rackets in hand, Lowcountry ladies took swings to help local breast cancer patients.

The Swing, an annual favorite among locals, was an overwhelming success, raising well over $300,000 this year. Funds raised make sure cancer patients don’t have to worry about gas, groceries, childcare, or past due notices.

Lori Bayer, founder of Swing for the Lowcountry, is a breast cancer survivor. She is dedicated to making sure most of the money raised goes directly to the patients.

“Last year 90 cents of every dollar was spent on a breast cancer patient. This year 92 cents of every dollar will be spent directly on a patient.”

The sold-out event started with a morning of golf, tennis, and pickle ball ending with a luncheon at the Daniel Island Club. Lunch was topped off with custom raffle baskets, along with a silent and live auction.

For the fourth year in a row Daniel Island artist Diana Roller donated an original oil painting. The cause is close to her heart.

“My sister passed of breast cancer. I donate every year to honor and remember her.”

Anice Carr, the guest speaker at this year’s luncheon, never considered making her breast cancer diagnosis public, but after meeting with Bayer everything changed.

“Once I was approached and invited by Lori to speak at the Swing Foundation luncheon, I could not say no.

“I (reached) out to the Swing foundation for financial support to help alleviate stressing over bills. I have found not only financial support but caring support from Lori and several other ladies involved.”