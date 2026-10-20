DI Spooky Tour returns with 50+ Halloween haunts on the map

Scott Engler has been chasing Halloween thrills since childhood. These days, his search for the best scares takes him no farther than his own Daniel Island neighborhood, where skeletons, giant spiders, and elaborate haunted displays have become something of an October obsession.

For the fifth year, Engler is helping neighbors find the island's most spectacularly decorated homes through his annual Halloween house tour, newly renamed the Austen and Ash DI Spooky Tour. This year's lineup features more than 50 houses, a new website, and a few extra tricks for families.

His passion for Halloween dates back to a childhood filled with decorations and arts and crafts, courtesy of his mother. Growing up off the beaten path meant trick-or-treating wasn't a major production, but the family always had a big pumpkin. One year, someone stole it, sparking a car chase and what Engler remembers as a “family scandal.”

After moving to Daniel Island in 2019 with his wife, Heather, Engler began taking his daughter Austen to admire the Halloween displays on James Island. Eventually, he realized the decorations closer to home were just as impressive, if not better.

"I think I said Daniel Island was better than Disney!" Engler joked. "Nobody has to do it. People put in real time and creativity just to make their neighbors smile, and that's what makes it better than anything built to sell tickets."

In 2021, Engler began mapping decorated houses for family outings. By 2023, the tour featured 31 homes. This year, more than 50 are participating.

"I never expected it to grow like this," he said.

His 9-year-old daughter, Austen, is equally excited. "I love doing the map. It's spooky, fun and gets you into the holiday spirit.”

The tour now has its own website, dispookytour.com, complete with Halloween trivia and a scavenger hunt. Orange pumpkins on the interactive map identify homes already decorated, while gray pumpkins mark last year's participants whose displays aren't up yet.

Families can explore at their own pace by golf cart, car, bike, or foot, checking back as more houses join the lineup.

Engler recommends "Toxic on Smythe" and 557 Park Crossing, a returning favorite. His own yard features skulls, dragons, and dinosaurs, with three-year-old Ashton serving as the family's enthusiastic dinosaur consultant.

"If you build something impressive, we'll probably hear about it," Engler said.

Online voting opens about a week before Halloween for Scariest, Most Creative, Most Fun, and Best Overall.

"Where I grew up, we didn't have this kind of community, so it feels great to do something that gets everyone connected."