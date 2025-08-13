DI teen earns Eagle Scout to continue a four-generation legacy

If grit could be inherited, Oakley Halpern got a double dose.

On Aug. 10, at Daniel Island’s Church of the Holy Spirit, Halpern stood tall in front of family, friends, and fellow Scouts as he officially earned the rank of Eagle Scout – a milestone achieved by less than 5% of Scouts nationwide, according to the Boy Scouts of America, now known as Scouting America.

It’s the highest rank in Scouts BSA, the Scouting America program reserved for those ages 11 to 17 who demonstrate unwavering commitment to service, leadership, and personal growth.

To earn the rank of Eagle Scout, Scouts must complete at least 21 merit badges, hold leadership roles, uphold the Scout Oath and Law, and lead a significant community service project – a process that takes years of dedication.

But for Halpern, this wasn’t just about badges and merit: it was a legacy to uphold. The 16-year-old is a fourth-generation Eagle Scout, following in the footsteps of his great-grandfather Max Ross in 1933, grandfather Gerry Ross in 1959, and father Tim Halpern in 1986.

“I wouldn’t be in scouting if my grandma hadn’t reminded my dad that he used to love being a Scout, encouraging him to help me get involved,” Halpern said. “It has always motivated me to continue the family legacy.”

Halpern is a member of Daniel Island’s Troop 519, which meets at the church. His friend James Ray was also honored at the same ceremony for earning Eagle Scout, who will be featured in a future article. Each scout led his own service project, a key Eagle Scout requirement, with Halpern focusing on restoring the Seven Farms Community Garden across the street from the church.

“I was inspired to help old people have something nice in their lives,” Halpern said. “The work involved lots of sanding, staining, construction of benches, and yard work. Plus, all of the planning ahead of time, which took weeks.”

More than 20 volunteers helped bring the project to life. Halpern stained a large wooden gazebo, painted rusted metal garden beds, built two benches from scratch, refurbished another, and restored landscaping throughout the garden. A new sign now marks the space: “Seven Farms Community Garden Restored by Troop 519, led by Oakley Halpern, Eagle Scout, with support from Lowe’s Companies.”

“I wanted to do something that didn’t involve city or county permits but that provided value to a community,” he said. “It will give them a nice recreational area to enjoy the outdoors and each other’s company.”

His mom, Dana Halpern, said witnessing her son carry on the family tradition brought tears to her eyes.

“Watching Oakley has been incredible, especially since my father and husband are both Eagle Scouts,” she said. “His determination and laughter make a great combination for the leading Scout. He is a natural-born leader, learning as well as teaching the younger Scouts all the proper ways to do something, including the dangerous activities.”

Dana Halpern said one moment stands out. “He would come home from a camping trip full of sand and mud, yet always with a smile on his face. He said, ‘Mom, this is part of camping,’ with a cute chuckle too.”

Watching Halpern grow into the young adult he is, Troop 519 Scout Leader Mike Jernigan said, “Oakley is a good Scout and an outstanding young man.”

Halpern credits his troop for shaping him into who he is today.

“Troop 519 has influenced my journey, teaching me many leadership and life skills and helping me make lifelong friendships,” he said. “I wouldn’t be an Eagle if it weren’t for the incredible people of the troop.”