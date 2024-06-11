DI traffic safety, county projects focus of community meeting

Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb and Sheriff Duane Lewis recently hosted a community meeting at the Daniel Island School, offering residents updates on county finances, developing projects, and public safety.

This meeting was part of a month-long series held across the county to keep residents informed about Berkeley County’s current and future developments.

County Finances and Projects

Supervisor Johnny Cribb opened with the county’s finances, saying, “Berkeley County has the lowest county millage in the state of South Carolina.” He noted a recent reassessment that has kept the rate at 41 mills for 2024.

The county’s operating budget has “more than doubled” over the past decade, now at $138 million. The county fund balance has also grown significantly, from $16 million in 2019 to $83 million in 2024.

“This is basically the funds that we have on hand that aren’t obligated to anything – like a savings account,” Cribb said, explaining that a portion of this growth has been used to retire bond debt early, saving the county approximately $1.5 million in interest over the next decade.

Cribb also updated residents on developing projects in the area including the Berkeley Animal Center, which will add a dedicated adoption center to the facility, as well as the North Island Tract on Daniel Island, which the county purchased for a future park. The park will be the Greenbelt Advisory Commission’s first official project in the county, Cribb said.

“It will be a passive park of some kind,” Cribb said. “It’s not a soccer or baseball complex, but it’s a public amenity that’s going to be special and the views will be second to none. I spent the first 15 years of my career in parks and recreation and there’s nothing I wouldn’t have done for a site like this… Public input will be a big part of this.”

Addressing traffic complaints

Sheriff Duane Lewis focused on the sheriff’s office’s number one issue: traffic complaints.

“The most frequent complaints we receive, four or five times a week, are about speeding, reckless driving, running stop signs, and aggressive driving,” Lewis said.

To address this, the sheriff’s office has expanded its traffic unit, adding four Harley Davidson motorcycles and bringing the traffic deputy team to six. Lewis highlighted school safety as another priority, noting that the county has deputies in 35 schools.

Recent upgrades to the department include a new special response equipment truck and a military-style vehicle, obtained through state military surplus, which will support water rescues and other emergencies.

Additionally, four new drones – one of which is underwater-capable and used recently in a search-and-rescue mission – have strengthened the department’s emergency response capabilities.

“Daniel Island and Clements Ferry have been very good to us and we are doing everything we can to protect you and take care of your problems,” Lewis said. “It’s not an easy task… but this is a great place to live compared to when you visit other cities and states and see what they’re up against.”