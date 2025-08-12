DI tree lighting rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 9

The Holidays at Credit One Stadium Tree Lighting Ceremony that had been slated for Dec. 5 has been moved to Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Event organizers got ahead of the predicted inclement weather forecasted last week in hopes of better conditions this week.

The event includes live holiday music, Santa and Mrs. Claus, snow show, cookie decorating, and festive fun for all ages. Admission is free. The gates open at 5 p.m., with the tree lighting at 6 p.m.

For an extensive list of the holiday events around the area, see the latest issue of The Daniel Island News online.