DI Witches on Wheels pedal for a neighbor's cause, Moving Mountains

Daniel Island's witches are trading their brooms for bicycles again this Halloween, and it's all for a good cause. Witches on Wheels returns Saturday, Oct. 24, with costumes, candy, and a ride benefiting Moving Mountains, a nonprofit founded by island resident Megan Buchholz to support cancer patients and their families.

All witches are welcome. The evening begins at 5 p.m. at Lauren Barber's home, 1884 Beekman St., with a specialty drink and light bites. At 6:30 p.m., the witches will fly by Pierce Pavilion, where husbands, children, and other spectators can cheer them on, before heading to VIVA at 7 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to dress up, decorate their bikes, and bring their own beverage, a bag of candy to toss along the route, and a $20 donation to Moving Mountains. Raffle tickets will also be available.

The cause hits close to home. Buchholz founded Moving Mountains while undergoing chemotherapy herself. She had a strong support system but realized many patients don't have someone nearby to help with everyday needs during treatment.

“Most patients do not have that kind of immediate access or assistance,” Buchholz said. Her goal was to make sure patients could find comfort and practical help when they needed it most, even in the middle of the night.

Moving Mountains provides free chemotherapy care packages stocked with 17 thoughtfully selected items chosen with input from cancer survivors, along with practical tips and resources to help patients manage treatment side effects. Each bag contains approximately $150 worth of products at no cost to recipients.

The organization also offers financial assistance to ease the often-overlooked expenses that accompany a cancer diagnosis. Support has included travel for family members helping during surgery and recovery, camps for children whose parents are ill, and pet boarding during medical procedures.

This effort of paying it forward with kindness has grown into a far-reaching effort, with care packages distributed across the country and into Canada. Some recipients have even gone on to send care packages to other patients, creating a ripple effect of support.

Now, Daniel Island residents have an opportunity to help that mission continue while enjoying a little Halloween magic along the way.