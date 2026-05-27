DICA neighborhood meeting outlines community updates

The Daniel Island Community Association is grateful to the many residents who took time to complete its recent community survey, conducted during the week of April 22-28. With 636 households responding out of the approximately 2,040 residents served by the association, the strong participation reflected community engagement and providedvaluable insight into how DICA can best serve Daniel Island families.

DICA primarily represents single-family home property owners south of I-526 (with some exceptions) and is responsible for the maintenance and operation of key community assets, including Scott Park Pool, Pierce Park Pool, Edgefield Park Pool (Crow’s Nest), the pickleball and bocce courts, and the Beresford Creek Boat Landing.

A solid majority of survey respondents expressed satisfaction with current amenities, with 83.8% rating them 4 or 5 out of 5 (mean score of 4.16). At the same time, members clearly identified opportunities to improve existing facilities. The top upgrades requested were shade structures (50.6%), bathroom renovations (42.9%), and furniture upgrades (39.0%). Residents also showed strong willingness to help fund these enhancements, with 71% open to an additional contribution averaging $64 per year or $108 as a one-time payment. A community gym was also mentioned as a desired new amenity by 63% of respondents.

The board is pleased with the survey response and truly appreciates the thoughtful feedback from the community. This input will play a major role in steering future decisions and helping shape the Daniel Island that residents envision. With budget considerations in mind, DICA aims to strike a thoughtful balance between efficient operations and addressing community priorities, both through upgrades to existing amenities and potential new offerings in the future. Additional surveys are planned annually to keep this important dialogue going.

In January 2026, the newly seated DICA Board established several focused subcommittees to proactively address important community needs. These groups continue to work diligently on priorities that matter to residents. Current efforts include an Operational Expense Review, a Reserve Engineering Review for long-term financial health, improvements to Community Communications, and Amenity Programming to enhance the use and enjoyment of our parks and facilities.

Our next public DICA meeting will be held in-person on Friday, Aug. 14.