Digital Detox: People are posting less and living more

If you have noticed fewer posts from your friends on social media lately, you are not alone.

A recent Wall Street Journal report showed that fewer people are posting about their lives online, and many have given up on social media altogether.

Instead of updates from old college roommates or distant family members, feeds are now more likely to be filled with sponsored posts, advertisements, and recommendations from the almighty algorithm.

“I got tired of the constant advertising posts,” said Caroline Reid, a Daniel Island resident. “I would search for an item on a shopping app for a second and then be bombarded with Facebook ads for said item! It was also creeping me out that I could have a 10-second conversation with my husband about something and then open social media to see ads stupidly similar.”

The shift in the algorithm has led many to question the value of keeping their social media presence on a national and local level.

According to a recent study by Viralyft, a national social media analytics company, Facebook is the most frequently deleted social media app in South Carolina. The study analyzed Google trends data over the past year and found that South Carolinians search “how to delete Facebook” an average of 5,013 times per month, that’s nearly 167 times per day.

“Social media apps are often downloaded and deleted frequently due to many reasons. One common reason could be privacy concerns, and data security can prompt users to delete social media for more secure alternatives,” a spokesperson for Viralyft explained. “Other worries can include the introduction of new AI features and their mishaps on social media platforms, as new technology malfunctions can panic people.”

The study also found that in South Carolina:

● Instagram is the second most deleted app, with 3,609 monthly searches.

● Snapchat follows with 2,199 searches.

● X (formerly Twitter) is fourth, with 855 searches of “how to delete.”

● Telegram rounds out the top five, with 510 searches.

Despite this trend, Facebook remains the most downloaded app in South Carolina, with a staggering 2.31 million monthly searches, followed closely by YouTube at 2.25 million.

Nationally, Instagram tops the list, with 372,685 searches per month to delete the app, per the Viralyft study.

Reasons for Deleting Social Media

The Viralyft study highlights several reasons for the increase in social media deletions:

● Privacy concerns: Users are increasingly worried about data security.

● AI features and malfunctions: New technology issues can cause panic.

● Addictive nature: Endless scrolling and notifications can lead to anxiety.

Impact on Mental Health

The mental health implications of social media usage have been well documented. According to research in the Healthcare Journal, frequent social media users, particularly those aged 18-35, are vulnerable to experiencing low self-esteem, chronic depression, and anxiety due to the fear of missing out or FOMO. This constant comparison to others’ seemingly perfect lives can lead to feelings of inadequacy and isolation.

Daniel Island resident Max Hardwell, 35, said he used to be on Facebook and Instagram constantly until he started noticing its effects.

“It was causing anxiety, FOMO, and other mental health issues,” he said. “I got rid of Facebook completely two years ago, and now I only have a private Instagram page that I rarely post on. I feel insanely better and much less confrontational.”

The Digital Detox Movement

The concept of a “digital detox” or “social media cleanse” is becoming more popular as people recognize the benefits of taking a break from constant connectivity.

A study in the Behavioral Sciences Journal found that a two-week social media detox can improve sleep quality, enhance mood, boost productivity, and increase overall life satisfaction.

After scaling back from Facebook doomscrolling for a few months, Clements Ferry Road resident Savannah Meyers said she still enjoys an Instagram scroll occasionally, but she’s cut herself off from commenting on posts. “It’s all for the better! I genuinely don’t care about missing the latest social media trends. I find them to be mostly wasteful, boring, and unnecessary.”

For others, the decision to delete social media is more permanent.

Daniel Island resident Bob Titan said, “Some people have said I’m not a real person since I don’t have Facebook or Instagram. But I am real. I’m right in front of you. I feel free experiencing moments fully present.”

A Balanced Approach to Social Media

If deleting social media access altogether sounds too extreme, that’s understandable. Another option can be to start with smaller, more manageable steps to recalibrate your current social media habits, such as taking a detox or a social media cleanse.

● Establish daily screen limits. This can include daily screen limits on each platform, which can be done via the Settings app on your phone. Most smartphones allow you to set screen restrictions to manage the amount of time you can use certain apps.

● Curb your scrolling habits. It’s easy to doomscroll on TikTok at night, but by practicing mindfulness, you can observe your own tendencies toward social media and make real-time behavioral changes if needed.

● Curate your feed to reinforce mental wellness. Pay attention to what you consume. If a certain account makes you feel anxious or insecure, tap the unfollow button and see if the world ends. Spoiler alert: it won’t. Likewise, consider what you post yourself. Is it authentic to you? Curate a feed that is helpful, not harmful.

These steps can create a healthier relationship with social media without requiring a complete withdrawal.

Ultimately, whether you choose to delete social media or simply moderate your use, prioritizing mental health and well-being is essential in our increasingly digital world.

As Clements Ferry Road resident Meyers puts it, “I enjoy just living my life for me and not for any social media clout.”