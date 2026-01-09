DIHS awarded SC250 grant for study of Cainhoy Revolutionary War site

The Daniel Island Historical Society has been awarded a grant from the South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission, SC250, to help the Cainhoy Peninsula community rediscover their unique American Revolutionary War history.

The $15,000 grant will assist the Daniel Island Historical Society in telling the stories of those who served in the war on the Cainhoy Peninsula by researching the battle’s links to the historic Old Ruins/McDowell Cemetery located within the Oak Bluff subdivision off Clements Ferry Road.

Through ground-penetrating radar and archaeological excavation, DIHS is seeking to uncover and document Revolutionary War artifacts connected to the former Cainhoy Meeting House, circa 1699, which served as a Patriot field hospital during the war. Today, the structure’s brick remains are visible on the cemetery grounds, which serve as a final resting place for many Patriots.

In honor of the 250th anniversary milestones of the Revolutionary era, SC250 awards grants to organizations in all of South Carolina’s 46 counties to support education and cultural tourism initiatives in every corner of the state.

“We are thrilled to support the Cainhoy Meeting House project with this grant,” said Molly Fortune, chief executive officer for SC250. “Preserving and sharing South Carolina’s Revolutionary history is at the heart of what we do, and projects like this help ensure these stories and sites are accessible to everyone.”

“We are beyond excited to receive this grant from SC250 to be used towards this important work at Old Ruins/McDowell Cemetery,” Beth Bush, DIHS president and co-founder, said in a press release. “This is a sacred site that holds the stories of the brave men and women who supported the Patriot cause during the Revolutionary War. Through the information we gather here, we will endeavor to provide meaningful opportunities for both community members and visitors to learn more about the vital role this area played in America’s battle for independence. It is our hope that the stories we uncover will educate, engage, and inspire all who visit this hallowed ground.”

The Daniel Island Historical Society has enlisted Brockington & Associates, a cultural resources management firm, to conduct the GPR and excavation work at the site. Studies will be public-focused with involvement from members of DIHS and the local community.

"Brockington is excited to partner with DIHS to further document the McDowell Cemetery and conduct initial archaeological excavations focusing on Revolutionary War deposits connected to the Cainhoy Meeting House,” noted Jeff Sherard, Brockington’s lab director, in the release.

Excavations and resulting artifact processing will be primarily conducted by public volunteers, with assistance and oversight provided by Brockington archaeologists.

“Our goal is two-fold,” Sherard said. “One, to demystify the archaeological process while teaching the importance of site conservation to the public, and two, to further document our shared history and the potential to shed new light on the Revolutionary War connections to the Cainhoy area.”

The Cainhoy Peninsula’s ties to the Revolutionary War are well documented. There were more than 30 known battles or skirmishes in Berkeley County, with at least five of them happening in and around the Cainhoy Village area within a short distance of the Old Ruins/McDowell Cemetery. Work on the DIHS project is expected to begin in September.

“Understanding this property’s true history is critical in terms of the greater Berkeley County Revolutionary War story,” Bush said. “In years past, the role of the Cainhoy Peninsula in the war was perhaps underrated when compared to other locations. We are now learning it was far more important than previously thought. This grant will hopefully help us begin to tell the complete narrative of what happened here. We are excited to get started!”

South Carolina had the second-most battles and skirmishes of any state in the Revolutionary era, but the state’s significant contributions to America’s independence are rarely recognized in the national conversation, Bush noted.