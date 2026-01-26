DINA election underway digitally

The Daniel Island Neighborhood Association is currently holding its Board of Directors election for president, vice-president, secretary, and treasurer.

Officers are elected every two years.

There are no candidates for secretary, so write-in nominations are being accepted. If secretary nominations are received, in-person voting will take place at the February membership meeting to fill this position.

The election is being held electronically, with ballots previously emailed to DINA members. Voting opened Monday, Jan. 26, at 8 a.m., and closes on Wednesday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. Only DINA members are eligible to vote. For more information, go to dineighborhood.org.

The areas of DINA are bounded on the north by Beresford Creek, on the south by the Charleston Harbor, on the east by the Wando River, and on the west by the Cooper River. To become members residents need to provide their contact information to DINA. There is no cost to join. All residents are invited to participate in meetings and events. These meetings are free and open to all Daniel Island residents to attend.

Here is what the candidates had to say about their pursuit of office (information provided by DINA):

Candidate for President

Nicholas G. Kalkas

Etiwan Park

As a retired U.S. Navy Commander and combat veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, followed by service as a United States diplomat, I bring a proven record of leadership, strategic thinking, and dedication. I earned a bachelor’s degree from the United States Naval Academy, a master’s from Georgetown University, and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

My wife Hoce and I are proud small business owners of Daniel Island Wealth Management, and we deeply value the support provided by the Daniel Island Business Association.

We call Etiwan Park home, where our daughters – Calypso (Bishop England High School), Charlize, and Zara (both at Daniel Island School) – are growing up immersed in this special community.

If elected to the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association, my top priorities will be:

• Preserving the strong sense of community that makes Daniel Island an exceptional place to live, raise a family, and run a business.

• Continuing to grow our neighborhood association's network to amplify residents’ voices on key issues with the City of Charleston, Berkeley County, and state leaders when it matters most.

I’m committed to listening, collaborating, and ensuring Daniel Island continues to thrive for all residents. I’d be honored to earn your support and work together to keep our island the premier community it is today.

Candidate for Vice President

Dina Elshazly

Codner's Ferry

Hello neighbors! I’m excited to share a bit about myself as I seek your support to serve as vice president of the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association.

I have called Daniel Island home since moving to Charleston over 15 years ago. I've had the joy of raising my family here, having neighbors become close friends, and watching our island grow. Together we’ve enjoyed the trails, parks, schools, and events that make Daniel Island such a special place, and I’m deeply committed to helping preserve and enhance our quality of life here.

Professionally, I am a senior vice president at Booz Allen, where I lead our Charleston Digital Hub located on Clements Ferry. I hold a degree in Computer Engineering from Georgia Tech, and for more than 25 years, I’ve led large-scale software delivery programs that rely on collaboration, clear communication, and strong execution. I will bring that same approach to community work – listening first, engaging with multiple viewpoints, and working toward solutions that benefit us all.

I’m also passionate about supporting local talent and education. Through Booz Allen, I have supported advisory boards and scholarship sponsorship at the College of Charleston, working to help grow Charleston’s technical workforce.

I’d be honored to serve as your vice president, to help ensure DINA continues to be a strong, effective voice for residents, advocates for thoughtful community planning, and a strong connector between neighbors, local leaders, and civic partners. Thank you for considering me in the upcoming election – I welcome your thoughts and conversations as we work together to keep Daniel Island an exceptional place to live.

Candidate for Treasurer

Chase Sturgill

Central Island Square

I graduated from UC Berkeley College of Engineering with a degree in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research. Post graduation, I worked for several technology start-ups on the west coast before eventually landing in management consulting with McKinsey & Company. I currently work remotely as a senior technology FP&A manager for Reddit.

Prior to moving to Daniel Island, I was located in Tulsa, where I was heavily involved in the local community by being a community ambassador for Tulsa Remote. I was in the 2nd cohort of members, and helped the community grow from 100 members when I joined to over 4,000 members! I helped integrate the new members into the local community by showing them what all Tulsa has to offer. I hope to take what I learned from that experience and use it to continue helping Daniel Island be an amazing place to live.

For more information visit the DINA website.