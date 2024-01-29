DINA meeting to highlight Union Pier, DI developments

The Daniel Island Neighborhood Association (DINA) kicks off 2024 with a meeting focused on proposed Daniel Island development projects and plans for Union Pier.

The organization will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 6-8 p.m. at the Daniel Pointe Retirement Community, 514 Robert Daniel Drive. The meeting is open to the public but registration is required online.

Tory Sullivan will present the latest plans for the Holder Townhome Rental Development proposed at Fairchild Street and River Landing Drive at 526E exchange entering Daniel Island.

Kendra Stewart, director, Riley Center for Livable Communities, will present an update on the plans for the reinvisioned Union Pier.

Charleston Police Department Team 5 will be represented by Lt. George Bradley, Deputy Chief Dustin Thompson, Captain Kristy McFadden and Chief Chito Walker.

Other community reports will be presented by Charleston City Council members Boyd Gregg, District 1, and Mike Seekings, District 8; Berkeley County officials Johnny Cribb, Berkeley County supervisor, and Josh Whitley, Berkeley County Council District 2; and Lisa Avant from the Daniel Island Property Owners Association.

DINA is a volunteer organization whose mission is to preserve and enhance the quality of life on Daniel Island.