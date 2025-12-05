DINA meeting highlights Patriots Point coming events

Officials from the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will headline the next Daniel Island Neighborhood Association meeting on May 14.

Slated for 6 to 8 p.m. at the Daniel Pointe Retirement Community center at 514 Robert Daniel Drive, Kayla Webber, director of Community Relations and Membership, and Lauren Austin, assistant marketing director, will share details of events planned and newly launched programming across the museum and how they celebrate patriotism and service.

Daniel Island is situated in the middle of Charleston Harbor, one of the oldest and most historic in America. DI had its own naval history under Robert Daniell, during the Revolutionary War and on through World War II. Today, Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum and the USS Yorktown carry the flag for the region.

Along with the featured presentation, community updates will include:

• Charleston Police Department Team 5 Lt. George Bradley

• Charleston City Council: Mike Seekings, District 8; Boyd Gregg, District 1

• Berkeley County Council: Jarrod Brooks, District 2

• Development Updates: Tory Sullivan