DINA welcomes new vice president

The Daniel Island Neighborhood Association has elected Logan Groher as its new vice president, filling the open position after the previous vice president stepped down.

Groher, a local architect and resident of Daniel Island since 2013, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve on the board.

“I am excited to be able to give back to the Daniel Island community as the new vice president of DINA,” Groher said.

“My family and I have enjoyed living on the island and meeting our neighbors, and to think that I could have a part in ensuring the quality of life for our community is a real honor and brings me joy.”

A graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design, Groher launched his own architectural practice, Tektonika, after years in the corporate world. His architectural background, he believes, aligns well with DINA’s mission.

“As an architect, we are trained to promote the health, welfare, and safety in our community through design,” he said.

“To put a building together, there’s a lot of planning and moving parts that are involved in close coordination with stakeholders, requiring many hours of engagement and coordination with others to be successful. I believe my experience as an architect working on multiple projects and for different market sectors for over the last 20 years has prepared me to serve with DINA.”

By taking on this role, Groher now completes the DINA board, joining president Jarrod Brooks, secretary Jeff Caldwell, and treasurer Torrence Sullivan.

Groher joins the DINA board after the resignation of former DINA Vice President Joe Caponigro, who stepped down due to personal time constraints.

“Joe relayed to me that he made a difficult decision to resign owing to time constraints,” Brooks said. “He had other projects he wanted to take on. Also, he’s retired and wanted the flexibility to travel.”

Brooks praised Caponigro’s impact on DINA, saying, “Joe made some really big contributions while Andrea (Sullivan) was president, and he wasn’t even an officer yet. He led DINA’s effort to write its strategic plan, which will guide our efforts for years to come.”

As vice president, Groher plans to prioritize membership growth, quality of life initiatives, and land use advocacy.

“I hope to continue delivering our mission of improving the quality of life on Daniel Island and observing land use issues that pop up,” he said. “This will allow DINA to advocate for the neighborhood’s views on developments that continue to occur on the island.”

Founded in 1998, DINA serves as a voice of Daniel Island residents, advocating for issues with the city, county, and state. Its mission focuses on enhancing the island’s quality of life through community meetings, local partnerships, and projects addressing road safety, pedestrian infrastructure, and responsible development.

With Groher now in place, the DINA board said it will continue to reinforce its commitment to maintaining an engaged and connected community.