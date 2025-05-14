The DIS Fun Run puts the ‘fun’ in fundraising

Whether or not you have a student at Daniel Island School, you’ve probably heard something about one of its biggest events ever: the 2025 DIS Fun Run, which raised more than $121,000 for the school.

This year, the DIS Parent Teacher Association took over the Fun Run to ensure only the school was receiving that money. In previous years, the organizing company was paid 40%.

Another change made was the PTA’s idea to turn the fundraiser into an all-school challenge.

The top fundraising students in each grade won a VIP lunch with friends.

Charlotte Brewer, a top fundraising student, said, “The most exciting thing was getting a huge medal and winning an ice cream party every Friday for my class. Ice cream is really good and I want to share it with them.”

This competitive spirit may have caused, or at least aided, the school to exceed its goal of $100,000.

The fun run took place April 10 in the fields behind the school. It had multiple sections aligning with the school’s Renaissance colors, such as the Emoji Explosion, the Green Monster, and the Pink Paradise.

Students started with their class and took off running as a DJ’s music played. At the end, students ran through a misting archway and devoured popsicles.

The fun run’s proceeds go toward the Daniel Island School Improvement Fund, which contributes to playground equipment, teacher training, and more. Everyone is looking forward to it again in 2026!