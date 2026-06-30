DI's No. 1 most common calls to Charleston police?

For many residents, Daniel Island is still viewed as one of the safest communities in the Charleston area. However, as the island continues to grow, local law enforcement says it is experiencing some of the challenges that naturally come with a larger population.

According to Charleston Police Public Information Officer Chris Stinson, traffic-related issues are now the most common calls for service on Daniel Island.

Complaints about speeding, traffic violations, and vehicle collisions occur more frequently than any other type of incident.

Property crime remains another concern, though recent statistics show improvement. Stinson reported that vehicle break-ins were down nearly 70% in 2025 compared to the five-year average. He noted that many thefts occur when residents leave their vehicles unlocked or valuables visible inside.

Police continue to encourage residents to take simple precautions, including locking doors, removing valuables from vehicles, and reporting suspicious activity when they see it.

The growing popularity of e-bikes has also created new safety concerns. While police do not track e-bike incidents separately, Stinson said officers have noticed a significant increase in their use.

"The primary safety concern is young people riding bikes recklessly and parents purchasing motorized vehicles without fully understanding the vehicles' capabilities as well as the legal requirements," he said.

Beyond neighborhood streets, larger infrastructure issues are becoming increasingly noticeable. Stinson identified traffic congestion along Clements Ferry Road and I-526, as some of the biggest public safety concerns currently affecting the area.

Many longtime residents say Daniel Island feels different than it did a decade ago. New neighborhoods, businesses, and residents have reshaped the community, bringing growth and the challenges that often come with it. While issues such as traffic and property crime are more common than they once were, most residents still consider Daniel Island a safe place to live.

Ann Wolf, a Daniel Island resident since 2018, said, "Biggest concern? Kids on e-bikes not obeying rules." Despite those concerns, she said, "Relatively speaking, Daniel Island is still safe."

Wolf also believes the island's rapid development has strained local infrastructure.

"It's overbuilt compared to 10 years ago," she said. "Too much housing for the lousy highway system."

As the community continues to expand, local law enforcement says residents can play an important role in maintaining that safety by staying alert and working together to communicate concerns as they arise.