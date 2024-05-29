District 1 candidates outline key issues and their inspirations
Wed, 05/29/2024 - 10:42am admin
By:
Emma Slaven, Emma@thedanielislandnews.com
Meet the Republican Candidates
What are the three most important issues facing citizens of the Lowcountry, and what specific policies or legislation will you promote to address those issues?
Nancy Mace: As a graduate of The Citadel, I know the importance of national security. I voted to build over 900 miles of border wall, and am endorsed by President Trump. I have a strong track record sponsoring, co-sponsoring, or voting for over 60 pieces of legislation to secure the border and stem the tide of illegal immigration. I voted to hold the Biden administration accountable by impeaching Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas. I have introduced my own legislation, including the Northern Triangle Asylum Cooperative Agreement Reimplementation Act, and the Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act; the latter passed out of the Judiciary Committee this week. Lowcountry families can’t afford today’s inflation, yet Congress keeps adding to our $35 trillion debt and passing massive trillion dollar spending bills. I have never voted to raise your taxes and am a fiscal conservative, advocating for responsible spending and a balanced budget by authoring the Penny Plan. I also recently helped save 1,000 Lowcountry jobs for a defense contractor. In Berkeley County specifically, we recently expedited permits from the Army Corps of Engineers for the Beresford Creek Bridge and a massive dredging project in Berkeley County. We have worked to secure authorizations for projects in the Water Resources and Development Act, stormwater and flooding projects alike. In fact, when our local governments are looking for grant support, I turn letters of support around in 24 hours. I work extremely hard for the Lowcountry.
Catherine Templeton: Voters have made their priorities clear: keeping our family safe from dangers here and abroad and keeping as much of our hard earned money as possible. As president of U.S. Brick, I broke up a market dominated by foreign companies to protect the U.S. housing market. As South Carolina Secretary of Labor under Governor Haley, I drafted and enforced the toughest immigration law in the United States to make sure our jobs are safe and there are no sanctuary cities in this state. There is much more to be done. The first piece of legislation will cut off the border crossings by changing one word in current law from “may” to “shall” mandating that the Attorney General shall require illegal immigrants to remain in Mexico until their asylum can be determined. The second piece of urgently needed legislation would be a national ban on sanctuary cities. As in South Carolina, every U.S. citizen would have a private right of action to enforce the federal immigration laws in towns where the leadership is refusing to perform their sworn duties. The third piece of legislation would be a balanced budget amendment. As we were taught, it is not what you make, it is what you spend. The government is spending too much on itself and others without prioritizing necessities and debt reduction. It is just math. If we do not send more businesspeople to Washington, we will not have a country to salvage a decade from now.
Bill Young: Illegal immigration and the border have become a problem for every state. Two million illegal immigrants crossed our borders just last year. On top of ending catch and release, remaining in Mexico, and finishing the wall, we must look to the Derian Gap. Over 500,000 people migrated through with the intention to come to America illegally, and 113,000 were children. We must work with the new Panama president, who wants to shut this crossing down. If Colombia doesn’t comply, we should look to tariff them until they cooperate. We should also empower immigration judges with proper staff. Helping them work through the five-plus year backlog of cases of asylum, where it’s estimated 60% are meritless. Inflation has been rising under the Biden administration, and the economy is stagnating. Energy prices have skyrocketed and have increased our logistics and supply chain costs. We must bring back energy independence and drilling. We must also advocate to reverse Biden’s pause on liquid natural gas; this will help us return to energy independence and become energy dominant. As we bring down the price of energy and we detach from the sole reliance of OPEC, we will start to see our prices on goods decrease. Our shrimping industry in the Lowcountry has been decimated because of mass imported shrimp, which has been deemed illegal in America. I support the passing of legislation which is already in Congress called the LESS Act and the Fishing Industry Credit Enhancement Act, which our incumbent is absent on.
Polls show many citizens are frustrated with partisan politics and the inability of leaders to debate different points based on the merits of an issue, as opposed to attacking individuals and condemning large segments of society. Do you see this as a valid problem, and if you are elected, will you do anything different to help bring civility back to governing?
Nancy Mace: I have been the victim to acts of political violence, which are the direct results of heightened partisan politics. I’ve had my home or vehicle vandalized five times in the last four years. My kids and I have had serious death threats made against us. In March, a man was arrested a few days after my interview with George Stephanopolous for threatening to rape and kill me and other female family members. Despite all of this, I love the job. I love working hard for the Lowcountry and delivering results. And the only way you are successful is by working with and building relationships with people in both parties. My success is reflected by the sheer volume of legislation I work on and have been successful at passing. There are real problems in America right now. Inflation continues to skyrocket, criminals are illegally invading the southern border, and people are dying of fentanyl overdoses. I realize the urgency of these issues and the importance of working with the other side of the aisle. In fact, the last few bills I’ve passed out of committee have been completely unanimous.
Catherine Templeton: I am running because we need adults in Congress to find honorable ways to govern without chaos and vitriol. The priority is moving the ball forward. All of us work with people from whom we differ every day – successfully. We have deep disagreements in this country, but we can have those debates respectfully and thoughtfully. Unfortunately, our media environment prioritizes TV combat over policy discussions. In office, I will not run to cameras, I will run to work. In my own community, I established a foundation for Lucy Beckham High School, served on the Boy Scout Board, and worshiped as a Sunday school coordinator. I haven’t done the glamorous work; I’ve done the work that needs doing. I will do the same in Washington. I’m a conservative, but if there’s something we can get done for the Lowcountry by working with Democrats, we will get it done. Even the media has called me a “consensus builder” as I have helped broker projects important to the Lowcountry like the dredging of the Charleston harbor. Bringing the Coastal Conservation League and the Port of Charleston together symbiotically to benefit our natural environment and the state’s biggest economic engine is just one example of serious results. Senator Scott is a great example. A strong conservative and an effective legislator, his deep faith guides him to love his neighbors as himself and not to bear false witness. He will be a role model for me in Congress.
Bill Young: It is a valid problem. Polarizing rhetoric has become the norm on both sides. We need leaders who can articulate issues and solutions, which can bring bipartisan support. Instead of talking down to others repeatedly, It may seem fun to watch to some, or even funny to others, but it’s not productive. If Republicans want to work on having a long-term lasting legacy in this country, we’re going to have to communicate with the nation, which doesn’t always attack but educates. As Republicans, we must set realistic expectations and communicate this to our fellow citizens. Not everything can always be sunshine and rainbows though, there are times when you must stand your ground and dig in. There are also times when civility and diplomacy must take precedence. As a Marine veteran and the only Republican in this primary who served in the military, I understand the need for teamwork and working together. Currently there is around only 18% of representatives in Congress who have served in the military. When we elect more veterans into Congress, we will bring more of an attitude of teamwork makes the dream work rather than me, myself, and I.
Tell us about a leader you admire and why you admire him or her.
Nancy Mace: I admire my parents, Gen. Emory Mace, the highest decorated living alumnus of The Citadel, and my mother, Anne, a retired teacher. They taught me the value of hard work. I’ve been given many second chances, and when the chips are down, they’ve always taught me to work even harder and never give up. My parents recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They have lived their entirety of their lives with truth, honesty, and integrity. Washington needs people who will tell the truth, who will act with the highest integrity, and who will be honest with the people they represent.
Catherine Templeton: I had the privilege of traveling with Justice Sandra Day O’Connor after her time on the bench working for the iCivics program that she founded around patriotic education. Her sense of duty, grace, and poise were an incredible example to me. She was routinely asked what it was like to be “the first female justice.” Her gracious and telling reply was, “I just hope I was a good justice.” Competence was her driver. I admire her focus and dedication and can only hope to emulate it in everything I do for our community.
Bill Young: (Ret.) Sergeant Major Grubbs, as any Marine enlisted leader, had high standards for his troops. He also could communicate to Marines in a philosophical manner and could teach any Marine on improving their leadership traits. He always wanted Marines to be productive, he lectured in formations that duty discovered is duty responsible for, if you don’t set the standard who will, inspect what you expect, and know what it is that you want, and let others know. These are lessons that can be applied in any organization, and I was fortunate to have him as a leader and mentor.
Meet the Democratic Candidates
What are the three most important issues facing citizens of the Lowcountry, and what specific policies or legislation will you promote to address those issues?
Mac Deford: Erosion of reproductive rights, inadequate infrastructure, and the threat of gun violence. Reproductive autonomy is not a mere talking point but a non-negotiable right, often having implications on a person’s life and safety. I will advocate for protecting women’s reproductive rights by introducing and supporting legislation to codify Roe v. Wade, establish IVF as a statutory right, increase federal funding for family planning and maternal health services, and promote educational programs on reproductive health. Our infrastructure (our housing, roads, bridges, and flood protection) is not keeping up with the demands of our growing population. As a result, our economy, families, and environment are harmed. When people cannot afford to live where they work, workers and communities suffer from reduced essential services like police, health care, and education. Closely linked to inadequate infrastructure are negative environmental effects, liking coastal flooding. Enhancing infrastructure will help prevent property loss and curb skyrocketing insurance premiums. I will push for state and federal investments in our infrastructure for critical projects and promote sustainable development practices. Finally, gun violence is another growing concern for the Lowcountry, especially with recent legislation allowing virtually anyone 18 and older to carry a gun without training or background checks. While I support the second amendment, we must exercise common sense. As a military veteran and former law enforcement officer, I will advocate for common-sense gun laws, such as mandatory background checks and training requirements, to keep firearms out of the hands of those who shouldn’t have them.
Michael B. Moore: My top priority is safeguarding reproductive freedom. I believe a woman’s health care decisions belong between her and her doctor. Period. I want to get the government out of folks’ lives and restore rights to South Carolinians – not take them away. In Congress, I’ll fight to enshrine reproductive freedom, defend women’s rights, and protect access to IVF. I also believe that quality, affordable health care is a right, not a privilege. Too many families are burdened by extraordinary out-of-pocket costs, copays, and health insurance premiums. Most Americans are an injury or illness away from a medical and financial crisis. I support strengthening the Affordable Care Act, expanding Medicaid, taking on Big Pharma, and lowering prescription drug costs. Next, we need to create more good jobs with good benefits so folks here in South Carolina District 1 can pay their bills and take care of their families. For too long, our neighbors have struggled with rising prices and the cost of living in the Lowcountry, while the wealthiest earners fail to pay their fair share. I believe in economic policy that uplifts working families, invests in local businesses, and holds big corporations accountable. Finally, we must take decisive action to protect our coastal communities from the climate crisis. Lowcountry residents know better than most that the threat posed by climate change is real. For South Carolina District 1, government inaction is no longer an option. We owe it to our children and grandchildren to embrace proactive climate policy, keeping our planet healthy and habitable for generations to come.
Polls show many citizens are frustrated with partisan politics and the inability of leaders to debate different points based on the merits of an issue, as opposed to attacking individuals and condemning large segments of society. Do you see this as a valid problem, and if you are elected, will you do anything different to help bring civility back to governing?
Mac Deford: Many citizens are understandably frustrated with partisan politics and Congress’ lack of constructive debate. This issue is valid and contributes to the gridlock we see today. I’ve served our nation and our communities for over a decade and a half, and I am committed to serving people, not politics. My experience as an attorney in local government, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, taught me the value of focusing on the community’s best interests. I have worked on critical infrastructure and workforce housing projects, which require tact and skill in working with individuals and groups across political ideologies. In Congress, I will prioritize collaboration and will not hesitate to reach across the aisle to work with colleagues committed to genuine problem-solving. The divisiveness in politics has led to rights being stripped away, including a woman’s right to make her own reproductive choices, the right to be free from racial gerrymandering, and the right to be safe and secure in our communities from senseless gun laws. We need leaders who prioritize results over partisanship. I am committed to being that leader for the Lowcountry, ensuring that our representatives work together to deliver meaningful progress for all citizens. At the end of the day, we can all learn something from one another if we make a genuine effort to do so.
Michael B. Moore: I’m an experienced business and community leader with a proven record of balancing budgets, bridging divides, and bringing home results for District 1. That’s what I did for four decades in the world of business, and more recently, that’s what I did as founding president and CEO of the International African American Museum in Charleston. I’m the only candidate in this race who has delivered real, big-time investment to the Lowcountry. At the IAAM, I cultivated donors, forged alliances, and finished a project that had been in the works for more than two decades. When all was said and done, I helped raise more than $125 million for the historic site. It wasn’t an easy job. At the time, folks warned me that Republican lawmakers in Columbia wouldn’t be willing to fund a project like the IAAM – one that tells the complete story of our country’s complicated history. But I made connections. I found a way. And I got the job done while showing civility and respect for my peers on the other side of the negotiating table. In Congress, I’ll deliver those same bipartisan results for the working families of District 1.
Tell us about a leader you admire and why you admire him or her.
Mac Deford: I admire President John F. Kennedy for his vision and resilience. Kennedy’s bold advocacy for civil rights, the moon mission, and America’s global leadership exemplify his impact. He believed in collective effort, famously stating, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” We are a nation of progress and shouldn’t rely solely on the government to solve our problems. Leaders must challenge us to share in national responsibility, addressing injustices like voter discrimination, rollbacks on women’s rights, and gun violence. Kennedy’s energy and devotion remain essential in meeting today’s challenges.
Michael B. Moore: In the world of business and politics, my values are informed by my family’s legacy of service to the Lowcountry. I come from a long line of pioneering public servants and civil rights leaders, most notably my great-great-grandfather, Civil War hero and Reconstruction-era congressman Robert Smalls. In 1862, Smalls commandeered a Confederate ship in Charleston Harbor, carrying his family and 15 other enslaved people to freedom. Smalls went on to become one of the first African Americans to serve in Congress, and I’m now seeking the same House seat held by my great-great-grandfather almost 150 years ago.