District 1 candidates outline key issues and their inspirations

Meet the Republican Candidates

What are the three most important issues facing citizens of the Lowcountry, and what specific policies or legislation will you promote to address those issues?

Nancy Mace: As a graduate of The Citadel, I know the importance of national security. I voted to build over 900 miles of border wall, and am endorsed by President Trump. I have a strong track record sponsoring, co-sponsoring, or voting for over 60 pieces of legislation to secure the border and stem the tide of illegal immigration. I voted to hold the Biden administration accountable by impeaching Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas. I have introduced my own legislation, including the Northern Triangle Asylum Cooperative Agreement Reimplementation Act, and the Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act; the latter passed out of the Judiciary Committee this week. Lowcountry families can’t afford today’s inflation, yet Congress keeps adding to our $35 trillion debt and passing massive trillion dollar spending bills. I have never voted to raise your taxes and am a fiscal conservative, advocating for responsible spending and a balanced budget by authoring the Penny Plan. I also recently helped save 1,000 Lowcountry jobs for a defense contractor. In Berkeley County specifically, we recently expedited permits from the Army Corps of Engineers for the Beresford Creek Bridge and a massive dredging project in Berkeley County. We have worked to secure authorizations for projects in the Water Resources and Development Act, stormwater and flooding projects alike. In fact, when our local governments are looking for grant support, I turn letters of support around in 24 hours. I work extremely hard for the Lowcountry.

Catherine Templeton: Voters have made their priorities clear: keeping our family safe from dangers here and abroad and keeping as much of our hard earned money as possible. As president of U.S. Brick, I broke up a market dominated by foreign companies to protect the U.S. housing market. As South Carolina Secretary of Labor under Governor Haley, I drafted and enforced the toughest immigration law in the United States to make sure our jobs are safe and there are no sanctuary cities in this state. There is much more to be done. The first piece of legislation will cut off the border crossings by changing one word in current law from “may” to “shall” mandating that the Attorney General shall require illegal immigrants to remain in Mexico until their asylum can be determined. The second piece of urgently needed legislation would be a national ban on sanctuary cities. As in South Carolina, every U.S. citizen would have a private right of action to enforce the federal immigration laws in towns where the leadership is refusing to perform their sworn duties. The third piece of legislation would be a balanced budget amendment. As we were taught, it is not what you make, it is what you spend. The government is spending too much on itself and others without prioritizing necessities and debt reduction. It is just math. If we do not send more businesspeople to Washington, we will not have a country to salvage a decade from now.

Bill Young: Illegal immigration and the border have become a problem for every state. Two million illegal immigrants crossed our borders just last year. On top of ending catch and release, remaining in Mexico, and finishing the wall, we must look to the Derian Gap. Over 500,000 people migrated through with the intention to come to America illegally, and 113,000 were children. We must work with the new Panama president, who wants to shut this crossing down. If Colombia doesn’t comply, we should look to tariff them until they cooperate. We should also empower immigration judges with proper staff. Helping them work through the five-plus year backlog of cases of asylum, where it’s estimated 60% are meritless. Inflation has been rising under the Biden administration, and the economy is stagnating. Energy prices have skyrocketed and have increased our logistics and supply chain costs. We must bring back energy independence and drilling. We must also advocate to reverse Biden’s pause on liquid natural gas; this will help us return to energy independence and become energy dominant. As we bring down the price of energy and we detach from the sole reliance of OPEC, we will start to see our prices on goods decrease. Our shrimping industry in the Lowcountry has been decimated because of mass imported shrimp, which has been deemed illegal in America. I support the passing of legislation which is already in Congress called the LESS Act and the Fishing Industry Credit Enhancement Act, which our incumbent is absent on.





Polls show many citizens are frustrated with partisan politics and the inability of leaders to debate different points based on the merits of an issue, as opposed to attacking individuals and condemning large segments of society. Do you see this as a valid problem, and if you are elected, will you do anything different to help bring civility back to governing?

Nancy Mace: I have been the victim to acts of political violence, which are the direct results of heightened partisan politics. I’ve had my home or vehicle vandalized five times in the last four years. My kids and I have had serious death threats made against us. In March, a man was arrested a few days after my interview with George Stephanopolous for threatening to rape and kill me and other female family members. Despite all of this, I love the job. I love working hard for the Lowcountry and delivering results. And the only way you are successful is by working with and building relationships with people in both parties. My success is reflected by the sheer volume of legislation I work on and have been successful at passing. There are real problems in America right now. Inflation continues to skyrocket, criminals are illegally invading the southern border, and people are dying of fentanyl overdoses. I realize the urgency of these issues and the importance of working with the other side of the aisle. In fact, the last few bills I’ve passed out of committee have been completely unanimous.

Catherine Templeton: I am running because we need adults in Congress to find honorable ways to govern without chaos and vitriol. The priority is moving the ball forward. All of us work with people from whom we differ every day – successfully. We have deep disagreements in this country, but we can have those debates respectfully and thoughtfully. Unfortunately, our media environment prioritizes TV combat over policy discussions. In office, I will not run to cameras, I will run to work. In my own community, I established a foundation for Lucy Beckham High School, served on the Boy Scout Board, and worshiped as a Sunday school coordinator. I haven’t done the glamorous work; I’ve done the work that needs doing. I will do the same in Washington. I’m a conservative, but if there’s something we can get done for the Lowcountry by working with Democrats, we will get it done. Even the media has called me a “consensus builder” as I have helped broker projects important to the Lowcountry like the dredging of the Charleston harbor. Bringing the Coastal Conservation League and the Port of Charleston together symbiotically to benefit our natural environment and the state’s biggest economic engine is just one example of serious results. Senator Scott is a great example. A strong conservative and an effective legislator, his deep faith guides him to love his neighbors as himself and not to bear false witness. He will be a role model for me in Congress.

Bill Young: It is a valid problem. Polarizing rhetoric has become the norm on both sides. We need leaders who can articulate issues and solutions, which can bring bipartisan support. Instead of talking down to others repeatedly, It may seem fun to watch to some, or even funny to others, but it’s not productive. If Republicans want to work on having a long-term lasting legacy in this country, we’re going to have to communicate with the nation, which doesn’t always attack but educates. As Republicans, we must set realistic expectations and communicate this to our fellow citizens. Not everything can always be sunshine and rainbows though, there are times when you must stand your ground and dig in. There are also times when civility and diplomacy must take precedence. As a Marine veteran and the only Republican in this primary who served in the military, I understand the need for teamwork and working together. Currently there is around only 18% of representatives in Congress who have served in the military. When we elect more veterans into Congress, we will bring more of an attitude of teamwork makes the dream work rather than me, myself, and I.

Tell us about a leader you admire and why you admire him or her.

Nancy Mace: I admire my parents, Gen. Emory Mace, the highest decorated living alumnus of The Citadel, and my mother, Anne, a retired teacher. They taught me the value of hard work. I’ve been given many second chances, and when the chips are down, they’ve always taught me to work even harder and never give up. My parents recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They have lived their entirety of their lives with truth, honesty, and integrity. Washington needs people who will tell the truth, who will act with the highest integrity, and who will be honest with the people they represent.

Catherine Templeton: I had the privilege of traveling with Justice Sandra Day O’Connor after her time on the bench working for the iCivics program that she founded around patriotic education. Her sense of duty, grace, and poise were an incredible example to me. She was routinely asked what it was like to be “the first female justice.” Her gracious and telling reply was, “I just hope I was a good justice.” Competence was her driver. I admire her focus and dedication and can only hope to emulate it in everything I do for our community.

Bill Young: (Ret.) Sergeant Major Grubbs, as any Marine enlisted leader, had high standards for his troops. He also could communicate to Marines in a philosophical manner and could teach any Marine on improving their leadership traits. He always wanted Marines to be productive, he lectured in formations that duty discovered is duty responsible for, if you don’t set the standard who will, inspect what you expect, and know what it is that you want, and let others know. These are lessons that can be applied in any organization, and I was fortunate to have him as a leader and mentor.

Meet the Democratic Candidates