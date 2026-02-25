DITA board member shares goals for new citizen-run group

The new citizen-run Daniel Island Town Association board is setting its goals for the year after being elected as the first property owners to run the organization.

On the table?

Reviewing a decades-old covenant that allows shared public parking on private lots, reviewing landscaping and maintenance contracts, and pushing forward on more transparency for property owners.

"It's going to be several months before we really get our handle on every one of the details of running it," said new board member Mike White of Charleston Industrial, LLC.

The Daniel Island Town Association, known as DITA, is responsible for overseeing the island's commercial property areas, as well as joining other island neighborhood associations, to maintain common areas like stormwater ponds, trails, parks, and playgrounds that are not city-owned.

It's the first time since the island's inception that DITA is not under the authority of the original developers of Daniel Island.

"Look, we have inherited a wonderful legacy from the developers, Mr. (Frank) Brumley and Mr. (Matt) Sloan," White said. "But there's no doubt the fiduciary responsibility of the board members has shifted from the original declarant (developer) to now a community focus. We have to start rethinking a new approach to what is best in the interest of the community from the perspective of the actual owners."

SHARED PARKING

While the three-member board has yet to have its first official board meeting, White said he has been listening to owners and taking notes.

"Parking is probably number one for the commercial owners," he said.

White said property owners would like to review a 1999 covenant that allows for shared public parking on privately owned lots.

The covenant states that if a commercial landowner buys property from the developer, 15% of their parking spaces can be reserved for tenants or private use. The remaining 85% of spaces are open to all.

With the population spurt on Daniel Island, White said commercial owners have been losing their parking spaces daily to vehicles that are not employees or customers - which can limit their business potential.

"I want to tackle this shared parking covenant and the rules that were adopted 30 years ago with good intentions," he said, "I think they can be challenging today regarding the growth we now have."

TAXES, DUES, & MAINTENANCE DOLLARS

Landscaping contracts for the maintenance of parks and common areas will also be reviewed.

"As we approach the end of the year, we will be rebidding the landscaping contract," White said. "The board would like to get a better understanding if maintenance contracts can be partitioned into various median specialists, planting specialists, and mowing specialists."

White said the board would also like to review the roughly $10 million budget DITA, the Daniel Island Park Association, and the Daniel Island Community Association collect from property dues, as well as get a better understanding of the amount of tax dollars Daniel Island residents contribute to Berkeley County and the City of Charleston.

"We are sending a lot of money back to the city for sales taxes and hospitality taxes. I think we have to understand where we fit in the overall economic environment of the county and the city and kind of understand what kind of clout that brings with it."

In addition to White, the DITA board consists of Daniel Island residents Colby Hollifield and Otto Orr.

Although DITA is now independently run, the developer still does have a say.