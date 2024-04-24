Do bug bites tick you off?

From being eaten by a shark to being sucked on by a tiny mosquito, the thought that another creature might consume you, or at least suck some of the life out of you, is troubling to most people. Tick bites are certainly included.

Ticks are small parasitic arachnids related to spiders, scorpions, and mites. Several kinds of ticks are commonly found in South Carolina, and they will feed on birds, wild mammals, pets, and even humans. They do this by attaching themselves to the host’s skin and feeding on its blood.

Fortunately, ticks generally live in grassy, brushy, or forested areas, so we are unlikely to encounter them in maintained yards or inside our homes.

To be such small creatures, ticks sometimes have large impacts on their hosts. It’s not blood loss, but the many toxins and diseases ticks can spread that create the greatest concern.

Most people have heard of Lyme disease (see story on page 16), but besides that, tick bites can result in ehrlichiosis, red-meat allergy, southern-tick-associated-rash-ilness (STARI), Rocky Mountain spotted fever, tularemia, babesiosis, and many other conditions.

I once visited an emergency room when a minor red bump at a tick bite site suddenly erupted into a colorful, tender spot about the diameter of a baseball. Seeking care away from home and after business hours, the ER was my only choice.

The doctor’s final question was when I had last gotten a tetanus shot. “Wouldn’t it be cheaper to get that from my doctor when I get home?” I asked, envisioning the costs of my ER visit. “Probably so,” the doctor replied, “but if you get tetanus, you will probably die.” One more shot, even at a premium price, suddenly sounded like a fine idea!

A paper by Lars Eisen on the National Institutes of Health website identifies some 49 species of ticks currently dining on Americans. A South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control flyer lists our state’s five most commonly encountered ticks as the lone star tick, Gulf Coast tick, American dog tick, black-legged tick, and brown dog tick.

DHEC is also seeking specimen submissions of the newly-arrived Asian longhorned tick, which has been found on dogs and livestock recently. These ticks are capable of parthenogenesis, which, translated from its Greek origins, means “virgin creation.” The females can actually reproduce without male participation and can rapidly infest host animals or herds.

So how do we share our world safely with ticks?

First, avoid brushing up against tall grass, bushes, shrubs, and trees. Second, keep a watchful eye on your pets and remove any ticks found promptly. If you must enter brushy areas, the Centers for Disease Control have online suggestions for treating clothing, using recommended bug repellants, dressing protectively, and safely removing ticks.

Don’t let these critters keep you out of the woods.

Follow the CDC recommendations, and if a tick does make it onto your body, don’t fret. Most tick bites, when cleaned promptly and properly, cause no problem whatsoever for the person who gets bitten.