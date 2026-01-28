Doing the dirty work to keep Daniel Island clean

After a big concert at Credit One Stadium or a waterfront festival, Daniel Island doesn’t stay messy for long.

Behind the scenes, city crews, private collectors, and volunteers swing into action, clearing trash, sweeping streets, and protecting the island’s waterways.

Garbage and recycling on Daniel Island are handled primarily by Trident Waste, which runs five trucks on Mondays, four on Tuesdays, and three on Wednesdays. Ten employees work full-time to keep the island’s streets and neighborhoods clean.

“Garbage and trash pickup, including bulk items and yard debris, happens weekly,” said Matt Alltop, director of public works for the City of Charleston. “We also have city street sweepers that come through the island the fourth week of every month to help keep debris out of storm drains.”

Street sweeping and trash collection aren’t just about appearances; they protect water quality and public safety. Debris left in streets can block storm drains, causing localized flooding and contributing to water pollution.

“The goal is to ensure storm drains don’t get blocked up,” Alltop said.

The work is not without challenges.

Equipment breakdowns, maintenance delays, and increasing traffic can slow collection, while storms and holidays, such as Christmas, create extra work with discarded wrapping, trees, and other debris.

Despite the grind and heavy lifting, Alltop says the work can be rewarding.

“Having compliments from residents and little kids waving as our trucks pass brings a lot of joy to our driver team,” he said.

While city crews handle daily and monthly maintenance, the annual Daniel Island River and Beach Sweep event tackles litter in hard-to-reach areas and raises awareness about environmental impact. Organized by Daniel Island resident Claire Law, the sweep draws residents, students, and off-island volunteers to comb marshes, trails, and waterways for debris.

Last year, about 150 volunteers joined in, collecting twice as many items as the previous year, discovering everything from cast-off boat seats and construction debris to beer cans and fire extinguishers.

“The Beach Sweep definitely benefits our island environment and waterways, even though it’s only a once-a-year event,” Law said, adding that volunteers pay special attention to small pieces of litter that break down into microplastics and PFAS, which are known as “forever chemicals” that can harm fish, birds, and humans.

Law recalled last year’s sweep scene. “I will never forget a white egret standing tall on the marsh, surrounded by plastic bottles, empty takeout containers, beer cans, and plastic bags. It broke my heart.”

Law said some volunteers even waded into marshes until the terrain became too unstable, while a couple of kayakers ventured farther into the waterways to recover trash likely coming from boats or blown off highways.

Beyond the environmental cleanup, the sweep also serves as a hands-on educational experience. Volunteers track litter on tally sheets submitted to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, contributing data for state research.