Dolphin Week 2024 gives ‘citizen scientists’ chance to spot, count dolphins

Dolphin Week – it’s the next best thing to Shark Week.

Daniel Island’s waterfront will be the center of attention as one of the sites of an annual dolphin count in celebration of Dolphin Week April 15-20.

Hosted by the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network, the seventh annual Dolphin Week will include a week of family-friendly activities and educational opportunities for marine enthusiasts of all ages.

Highlighting the importance of protecting Charleston’s resident dolphins, Dolphin Week brings Lowcountry marine mammal experts together to help the mammal network collect valuable dolphin data.

Organizers said the week of activities will raise awareness about how the community can view dolphins responsibly and help encourage the next generation of marine stewards.

“Charleston’s resident dolphins are a cherished part of our coastal heritage, but without ongoing conservation efforts, we risk losing this precious resource,” said Lauren Rust, the network’s founder and executive director.

“Dolphin Week programming provides an opportunity to unite as a community to learn and work together towards protecting these beloved marine mammals and their environment.”

Charleston is home to about 350 resident dolphins, according to the group’s website.

The network’s objective is to protect these local marine mammals through scientific research, spreading awareness, and educational outreach.

Thus, Dolphin Week began.

“While it is important to focus on protecting our unique species of dolphins year-round, Dolphin Week is an opportunity to highlight our local population and emphasize the importance of protecting their existence here,” said Nancy Lauricella, the network’s development associate.

Lauricella emphasized the many threats faced by the magnificent creatures, including harassment, boat strikes, entanglements in fishing gear and marine debris, seismic testing, oil spills, habitat destruction, and water quality issues.

Dolphin Week will present a range of activities, including sunset beach yoga sessions, eco-tours, a charity golf tournament, and a dolphin count.

Through those initiatives, organizers hope community members not only learn about marine mammal conservation but actively contribute to the data collection efforts they say are crucial for understanding the local dolphin population and identifying conservation priorities.

During the free week-long lineup, volunteers and “citizen scientists” will be led by marine mammal experts, learning how to view dolphins safely and understanding the behavior of Charleston’s dolphin population.

Dolphin Count 2024 will be at several locations around the city including the Mount Pleasant Pier and the Daniel Island Waterfront.

“Daniel Island is a great location for dolphin spotting! The waterfront offers plenty of viewing opportunities, and there was ample parking and a nice covered dock where the Dolphin Count participants could spread out,” Rust said. “We’re looking forward to being back on Daniel Island for Dolphin Count 2024!”

Last year’s dolphin count provided Clements Ferry resident Allie Skipper with interesting facts about marine mammals.

For example, dolphins corral fish near sandy shores and create a large wave to push the fish and themselves onto shore to feast before returning to the water.

They also engage in strand feeding, a unique behavior for local dolphins.

“Last year was an eye-opening experience that connected me to the marine ecosystem right here in our backyard,” Skipper said. “I’m excited to bring my family again this year!”

As the warmer weather approaches, and beach and boat days become more frequent, the group said it’s imperative to observe marine mammals safely.

Lauricella offered some basic guidelines.

“On land, view dolphins from a distance of at least 45 feet. On water, view at a distance of at least 150 feet. Do not approach, swim, chase, or touch a dolphin. Do not feed them, as it is harmful to them and illegal.”

The group hopes responsible viewing practices will not only ensure the well-being of these animals, but also contribute to the preservation of marine ecosystems for generations to come.

Dolphin Week activities

All activities, except The Greenest Day, require preregistration at lowcountrymarinemammalnetwork.org/dolphin-count-1, and some cost a fee.

● Sunset Beach Yoga on Breach Inlet or Folly Beach, $10 per person. Bring your own mat. Monday, April 15, 6:30 p.m.

● Sunset Boat Eco-Tour. Learn about local marine life and explore Capers Island. Barrier Island Eco-Tour tickets are $30-40 and purchased in advance. Tuesday, April 16, 5:30 p.m.

● The Greenest Day. Enjoy eco-friendly local crafts, food trucks, and music alongside farmers and nonprofits working to promote a healthier planet. Wednesday, April 17, 11 a.m. The event is free and no registration is required.

● Golfin’ for Dolphins charity golf tournament at Topgolf, Thursday, April 18, 11 a.m. Cost depends on the number of participants on the team.

● Sunset kayak tour with Coastal Expeditions on Shem Creek. Proceeds are donated to protect local marine mammals. Friday, April 19, 6 p.m. Registration required, tickets $70 each.

● Dolphin Count 2024. Join in at one of the many locations and survey times to help count the local dolphin population. Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m. Register online.

Learn more about all the Dolphin Week activities at lmmn.org.