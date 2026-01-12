Don’t lose your 4% property tax credit

As new people move to South Carolina, and the Daniel Island area, they can be taken aback a bit by housing sticker shock. And they can see a double whammy when they receive their first property tax bill.

Many newcomers don’t realize that non-South Carolina residents or non-occupied homeowners in South Carolina pay a 6% property tax rate compared to legal residents of owner-occupied homes at 4%.. A 2% difference from 4% to 6%, especially on a $500,000 property, can be a significant difference. What these newcomers also often don’t realize is the resident’s rate is not automatically applied when you buy the home. You must apply for it with the county of residence.

So, for those who purchased a home in 2025, it’s down to the wire to claim your 4% special assessment credit for legal residence, as well as credits for active duty military or agriculture property.

You must apply on or before Thursday, Jan. 15, if:

You recently purchased a new home that will be your primary residence or made changes to your deed (ex. added or removed an owner, Life Estate, Trust, an owner is deceased)

You recently purchased or inherited property that meets the state requirement(s) for claiming the Agricultural Credit (i.e. at least 5 acres of timberland or 10 acres of pasture land)

You are an Active Duty Military member who’s currently receiving the 4% Legal Residence Credit and received orders to serve away from South Carolina

To apply online, visit portal.berkeleycountysc.gov (you must register for an account to begin the process).

If you are not sure if you qualify for this credit, please contact Berkeley County Real Property at 843-719-4061 or webrps@berkeleycountysc.gov; or visit the Berkeley County Administration Building at 1003 Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.