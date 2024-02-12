Don’t miss Holiday Movie Night and more

’Tis the season – at last! And the local holiday events are aplenty with something for everyone. Kick off the festivities with the annual Holiday Movie Night, sponsored by the Daniel Island School PTA in partnership with the Daniel Island Community Fund, on Smythe Lawn, Thursday, Dec. 5, 5-7 p.m. Showing are two popular Disney half-hour holiday films: “Prep & Landing 1 & 2.” This year’s event features a special tree lighting ceremony, relay races, ornament and cookie decorating stations, festive face-painting, music and more. The first movie begins promptly at 6 p.m. Guests are invited to set-up their blankets and chairs on Smythe Lawn; the large green space area of Smythe Park. Food trucks and other vendors will begin serving at 5 p.m. The following food and beverage vendors are:

Mac Daddy Food Truck

Shaka Shrimp Food Truck

Edisto & Co. Food Truck

Holy City Popcorn

Bring your own chairs and blankets and join your neighbors for a night of family fun. For more details, please visit dicommunity.com.

Here are some additional events happening this week. Be sure to read The Daniel Island News Dec. 5 issue in print or online for more holiday events being held throughout the season.

Daniel Island and Clements Ferry Events

Credit One Skate the Stadium

● When: Nov. 29-Dec. 29, multiple sessions Thursdays-Sundays

● Where: Credit One Stadium

● What: Experience outdoor ice skating in a winter wonderland, featuring cozy firepits, festive decorations, and seasonal treats.

● Tickets: $10 per person (45 minutes, includes skate rental). Purchase at creditonestadium.com/.

Holy City Messiah

● When: Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.

● Where: Saint Clare of Assisi Catholic Church

● What: Charleston Symphony Orchestra presents Handel’s “Messiah.”

● Tickets: Child/student $25. Adults $50. Purchase at charlestonsymphony.org/event/dimessiah2024/.

Rockin’ Around the Village Green at Point Hope

● When: Dec. 7, 3-6 p.m.

● Where: 1049 Point Hope Parkway

● What: Rock around the Christmas tree with live music, stilt walkers, a lighted tree display, and a visit from Santa. Food vendors are available and leashed dogs are welcome!

● Tickets: Free

MOUNT PLEASANT EVENTS

Holiday Market at Wild Dunes Resort

● When: Dec. 5, 4–7 p.m.

● Where: Wild Dunes Resort

● What: Shop from local vendors offering handmade goods, unique jewelry, and artisanal products while listening to live music.

● Tickets: Free

IOP Holiday Street Festival

● When: Dec. 7, 2-7 p.m.

● Where: Isle of Palms Front Beach Area

● What: Enjoy arts and crafts, food vendors, and Santa on the beach.

● Tickets: Free

Lights and Love

● When: Dec. 8, 4-6 p.m.

● Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre

● What: Celebrate the season with a special event promoting autism and neurodiversity awareness. Enjoy live entertainment, face painting, balloon animals, glitter tattoos, bounce house, arts and crafts, and a visit from Santa and “Frozen’s” Elsa!

● Tickets: Free

Holiday Events Around Charleston

9th Annual Light the Lake

● When: Dec. 6, 5-7 p.m.

● Where: Colonial Lake

● What: Surround yourself with hundreds of luminaries and food trucks galore for this annual tradition by the City of Charleston and the Charleston Parks Conservancy. Mayor William Cogswell will light the tree in the center of the lake at 6 p.m.

● Tickets: Free

28th Annual Christmas Made in the South

● When: Dec. 6-8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

● Where: Exchange Park in Ladson

● What: Find that special holiday gift at this fine arts and crafts featuring handmade treasures and gourmet food.

● Tickets: $9 for ages 13+, children 12 and under free. Purchase at exchangepark.org.

Downtown Charleston Holiday Parade

● When: Dec. 7, 3 p.m.

● Where: Starts on Broad Street, ends on Calhoun Street.

● What: Join the high-energy parade of floats that feature musical ensembles and local organizations. Stay after for a tree lighting in Marion Square.

● Tickets: Free; no registration required.

Calendar of events compiled by Emma Slaven, reporter.