Don’t miss out on tax savings

As South Carolina awaits possible tax cut decisions from its state government, Berkeley County officials want to remind residents to take advantage of the savings that already exist.

Did you know you may qualify for a property tax exemption, asked Wilson T. Baggett, III, Berkeley County auditor, in a press release.

Potential savings are available for the following:

• Homestead Exemption: For homeowners age 65+ or declared disabled by the Social Security Administration or other agency authorized to make a declaration.

• Active-Duty Military: Any service member currently assigned to South Carolina can qualify for exemption of personal property tax, vehicle, watercraft, motor home and aircraft.

• SC Department of Revenue Exemption: For 100% Disabled Veterans; full list available at dor.sc.gov.

All exemptions can be found on the county website.

If you need assistance, please contact 843-719-4309; email webaud@berkeleycountysc.gov; or stop by the office weekdays 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the County Administration Building at 1003 Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.