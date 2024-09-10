Don’t trash ‘em, smash ‘em!

Don’t let your pumpkins end up in the landfill. Bring them to Daniel Island’s very first Pumpkin Smash!

This smashing event, part of a composting initiative with the City of Charleston, will take place Saturday, Nov. 9, from 12 to 3 p.m. at New Realm Brewery.

“This will be a fantastic way to raise awareness and provide a fun composting opportunity for the Daniel Island community,” said Katie McCain, the city’s director of sustainability.

“We’ve seen residents really embrace composting through the food scrap drop-off site at Governor’s Park, so the Pumpkin Smash felt like a perfect next step. Our goal is to make it easy and fun to build sustainable habits, starting with simple actions like composting pumpkins.”

The event isn’t about tricks or treats. The Pumpkin Smash encourages residents to compost their pumpkins instead of throwing them away.

Each year, about 1.3 billion pounds of pumpkins end up in U.S. landfills, which can contribute to environmental issues. McCain emphasized the importance of composting, calling pumpkins a prime example of zero-waste potential.

“Whether eaten, fed to livestock, or composted, pumpkins can be repurposed in various ways, keeping them out of landfills,” she said. “Composting transforms waste into a valuable resource and offers an easy, accessible way for everyone to participate in sustainability efforts.”

This year, the objective is to compost five tons of pumpkins, doubling last year’s Climate Action Plan goal of 2.5 tons.

“The Pumpkin Smash is instrumental in raising awareness about these initiatives and encourages more people to adopt sustainable habits in a fun and innovative way,” McCain said.

Attendees are invited to bring pumpkins of any size, age, and condition: carved or uncarved, and yes, even those rotting jack-o-lanterns are welcome.

Smart Recycling will donate its’ services to haul the pumpkins to the Bees Ferry Compost Facility, where they will be transformed into nutrient-rich compost for local gardens and green spaces.

“We love our planet and want to help keep it happy!” said Hannah Cannon, special events coordinator at New Realm Brewery. “Supporting this sustainability initiative is a great way to encourage our community to join us in reducing waste while having a blast.”

The event will include live music and a vendor market where attendees can savor seasonal snacks and drinks, including delicious pumpkin-flavored treats and festive brews.

To participate in the free smash, simply bring clean pumpkins that haven’t been painted, glued, or glittered. If the pumpkin has wax residue from a candle, be sure to scrape it off before bringing it.

Adult supervision is required for children under 18, and safety glasses will be available for all participants who wish to smash pumpkins. For those who can’t make it to the Pumpkin Smash, New Realm will serve as a pumpkin drop-off location from Nov. 1-10.

“We’re hoping to make the Pumpkin Smash a year tradition,” Cannon said. “It’ll be the perfect way to celebrate fall, have some fun, and keep the sustainability vibes going strong!”

Pumpkins can also be composted at the Governor’s Park food scrap drop site. Residents must sign up to participate in the compost program. For registration and a list of other compost drop sites visit charleston-sc.gov/1557/Composting.