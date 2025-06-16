Don't fall for toll violation scam, DMV warns

There might be a good chance that you’ve received a text message saying you have an overdue charge for a toll fee.

Hopefully, you were wise enough to just ignore it. Unfortunately, some South Carolina drivers – along with drivers around the country – have fallen for this widespread scam.

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is aware of a number of text messages received in the state purporting that the recipients have overdue toll violations and threatening suspensions unless payment is made. The texts include a link that imitates the SCDMV address and webpage.

South Carolinians should be aware:

• The SCDMV does not collect toll fees.

• The SCDMV does not send texts demanding payment or threatening suspensions for toll violations.

The legitimate SCDMV webpage is at SCDMVOnline.com. The public is advised to beware of impostors or deceptive links that will divert them to other websites.

It's best to delete the scam text if you have received it because the link could be malicious, stated a SCDMV report.

Spam texts also can be reported to your mobile carrier by forwarding to 7726 (SPAM).

You can also report scams and suspicious communications to the Federal Trade Commission.

The SCDMV warned, “If you interacted with the scam text, it's best to monitor your bank and credit card accounts to watch for fraud.”