Doolittle Park is open: Inside Point Hope new signature amenity

After years of anticipation, Point Hope residents can take a dip, hit the pickleball courts, or simply relax poolside at Doolittle Park, the community's new signature amenity that officially opened July 28.

The $15 million resident-only recreation complex features a junior Olympic-sized pool, a resort-style family pool, six pickleball courts, two tennis courts, two basketball half-courts, a covered pavilion, and gathering spaces designed to bring neighbors together.

Access is limited to single-family homeowners through a key fob entry system, while apartment residents in Point Hope will continue using their communities' private pool amenities.

One of the park's most eye-catching features isn't on the courts or in the water.

Look up at the pavilion roof, and you'll spot a mural by Charleston artist Gil Shuler that reveals a surprise. At first glance, the artwork appears to show only a single heron soaring overhead. But if you look closer at the bird's shadow, it is actually the silhouette of an airplane, a tribute to aviation pioneer Gen. Jimmy Doolittle, the park'snamesake.

"So far, resident sentiment is overwhelmingly positive," said Erin Dudley, Point Hope's director of marketing.

With the complex complete, Dudley said the focus now shifts to bringing the park to life. Point Hope has partnered with Play Academy to manage court reservations, with tennis, pickleball, and youth swim lessons expected to launch soon.