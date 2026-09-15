DOT offers preview of proposed traffic circle at Reflectance Drive

South Carolina's roads department has put the dangerous junction of Reflectance Road and Highway 41 squarely on their fix list.

In the last six months, two crashes off Reflectance Drive have resulted in fatalities.

"This has got to be the most concerning intersection in the county," said Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb.

Cribb said heavy traffic, speedy drivers, and the awkward shape of the roadway have contributed to a string of collisions at, or near, the intersection that sits just off Clements Ferry Road, where thousands of vehicles travel between Wando and Mount Pleasant.

The frequent crashes have prompted the South Carolina Department of Transportation to propose installing a roundabout.

"We've been reaching out to DOT, the county has, for years for these state roads, and we were very pleased with their response," Cribb said. "When we brought up the concern a few years ago, they went out and analyzed the intersection and turned it into a project, and that doesn't always happen."

On Sept. 10, about a dozen transportation representatives, most wearing eye-catching blue golf shirts, welcomed area residents to ask questions and view potential designs of the traffic circle at an information meeting at Philip Simmons Middle School.

Residents checked out display posters on easels and video screens with traffic circle animations.

"We are looking for people to weigh in on what they think and what their driving experience is through this intersection," said DOT public information director Ginny Jones, who attended the drop-in.

Jones told reporters once design plans are complete and right-of-way acquisitions are made, transportation officials anticipate the proposed construction to start in 2028, with the project's completion 12 to 18 months later, possibly in 2029.

But for nearby resident Wade Malloch, that timeline is not good enough.

"We're rattling the cage a little bit," he said, as he sought out transportation leaders to speak with. "They know we can't wait until 2030 for that to be completed. Hopefully, the funding won't run out either."

Malloch has been one of the more vocal residents asking for faster improvements. He agrees that a future roundabout will help prevent collisions.

But he questions why not a traffic light first.

Or a speed bump.

Or a stop sign.

"We can't wait four years for this intersection to be completed," he said. "It doesn't make sense."

Jones was quick to defend and explain the traffic department's timetable.

"I wish I could tell folks we have the ability to go and put it in tomorrow. We simply don't. There are processes that we have to go through."

Jones added, "We want to make sure we do our homework; there are a lot of permitting processes … and utility relocations. We want to make sure we have the end result designed before we take all the steps and invest in the project."

Jones said the DOT has since made short-term improvements at the intersection. Rumble strips have been laid down to slow down approaching traffic on Reflectance Drive, and crews have installed enhanced pavement markers and additional signage.

Cribb concedes waiting will take patience.

But, he added, as far as Berkeley County is concerned, any starting point by the DOT is a good start.