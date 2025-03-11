Double your impact for Hurricane Melissa relief

As Hurricane Melissa swept through the Caribbean, the islands were left facing unimaginable loss and devastation. Families are without clean water, power, and basic supplies – but together, residents can help bring relief and restore hope.

The Daniel Island Community Foundation is raising $5,000 to support Water Mission, a Charleston-based organization already on the ground providing safe drinking water and critical emergency aid to those affected.

To amplify your impact, the Daniel Island Community Fund will match every donation, dollar for dollar, up to a total of $10,000! That means your gift can go twice as far in helping families rebuild their lives after this devastating storm.

How to Give

Deadline: Nov. 15

Method: Please bring or mail check donations to the POA Office during office hours (Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.).

Address: 130 River Landing Drive, Suite 1C

Checks Payable To: Daniel Island Community Foundation

Prefer to donate by ACH? Contact POA officials at info@dicommunity.org for detail

Provided by the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association