Downtown juvenile curfew ordinance could become law

Recently, Charleston City Council passed the first reading of a juvenile curfew ordinance for downtown Charleston that could become law.

The second reading is slated for the June 17 council meeting.

According to city officials, over the past year, the Charleston Police Department has responded to over 40 late-night incidents between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. involving juveniles along the King Street corridor, including drug possession, assaults, vehicle break-ins, weapons violations, vandalism, and underage drinking.

In response to these patterns, and aligned with when many local establishments begin checking IDs, CPD has recommended a targeted curfew for juveniles in the Central Business District. “This proposal is not about punishment,” stated officials in a news release, “it’s about prevention and keeping everyone safe.”

The curfew would apply from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Thursday-Sunday throughout most of the year and every night in June, July, and August on:

• King Street from Carolina Street to Broad Street,

• Market Street, east of King Street,

• East Bay Street, from Market to Broad Streets.

If a minor is found out during curfew hours, officers will ask them to leave the area and go home. If needed, a parent or guardian will be contacted to pick them up. This does not apply to minors traveling to or from work, school or church events, or civic activities.

In the announcement, the council stated, “We hope this initiative will help keep King Street safe for our youth, officers, residents, visitors, and businesses. This ordinance aims to serve as a deterrent, helping address issues before they escalate.”