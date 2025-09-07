DPH emphasizes water, swimming safety for the summer

As temperatures continue to stay hot and people spend more time at pools, lakes, rivers, and oceans, the South Carolina Department of Public Health is reminding residents about the importance of water and swimming safety.

In a press release, the department said more than 4,000 unintentional drowning deaths occur in the United States.

In 2022, the most recent year the department said data is available, 79 South Carolinians died of unintentional drowning. The department added that drowning was the leading cause of death for children ages 1 through 4 both in the state and nationally.

“By implementing water safety tips and taking proper precautions, we can prevent 100% of drowning deaths,” DPH injury prevention coordinator Heather Kirlough said.

“We want to make sure all South Carolinians are equipped with the knowledge and skills that can keep them and their children safe when swimming this summer.”

When swimming in a body of water or pool, DPH said to designate a water watcher. A water watcher is a person whose sole responsibility is to supervise children during any in-water activity until the next person takes over.

Additionally, DPH recommends the following swimming safety tips:

• Learn CPR by attending an American Red Cross class.

• Consider those with medical conditions who may be taking medications that could affect their activity on and in the water.

• Avoid alcohol, both for adults supervising children and for anyone engaging in water activities.

• Take swimming lessons and learn more about water safety through resources designed for both children and adults.

DPH is reminding the public it is never too late to learn how to swim with lesson options that may be available through the American Red Cross, YMCA, and other programs in the community.

DPH is part of the South Carolina Water Safety Coalition, which aims to bring together statewide partners to discuss community initiatives and goals related to water safety.