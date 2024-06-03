Drive-by celebration!

It’s been nearly five months since 18-year-old Will Bearden walked the halls of Philip Simmons High School, but that didn’t stop the entire school from showing up to support him.

On a recent Friday afternoon, students from PSHS crowded the front of the school to celebrate their classmate Bearden, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in October.

The disease is an aggressive form of leukemia, and his battle has kept him away from school and most of his friends. Intense chemotherapy treatments and separate blood and lung infections caused the high school senior to spend over 100 nights in the hospital.

Now in remission, Bearden is in the last few weeks of hospital stays and plans to enjoy the rest of his senior year after he is released.

To celebrate winning the difficult cancer battle, his schoolmates devised a plan to support their fellow Iron Horse.

“The idea came together after we conversed about how Will was doing healthwise,” said Walt Gregg, a student at PSHS and friend of Bearden.

English teacher Laura Garner helped the National Honor Society, Beta Club members, and Bearden’s closest classmates and teachers hatch a plan to cheer him on in person.

“As a mother of three sons, I couldn’t help but feel strongly about what his family was dealing with,” Garner said. “Knowing what a great kid Will is, always willing to lend a hand no matter what the task is, I wanted to do something more than send a card, although we did that too.”

After brainstorming various methods to congratulate Bearden in person, Gregg said, “Ms. Garner had the idea to relocate the plan to the school and, much like we do for our school’s state teams, cheer him on as he drove by.”

Bearden’s mother, Jodi, approved of the drive-by idea, rather than in-person contact, because Bearden has a continued risk of infection. “Given Will’s compromised immune system, we had to be very careful with him not being in a crowd of people, so the drive-by event was perfect for him.”

The drive-by took place at the school with a police escort, the PSHS band, a drum line, and the Iron Horse mascot leading the celebration.

Principal Chris Buchholz allowed the entire school to greet Bearden and his family as they circled around the front loop entrance.

“The Art Honor Society helped to make a bunch of signs for students to hold, and we had a big sign that hundreds of students had signed during lunch the day before,” Gregg said.

Gregg recalled the moment everyone had been waiting for: Bearden’s car pulling up.

“Seeing his car roll up just felt incredible, and the crowd almost made it feel like we were at a football game!” he said. “Seeing the community come together like that was absolutely incredible, and I am so fortunate to be part of such a great community.”

As Bearden faced his classmates for the first time in months, he said the attention felt awkward at first until he saw his lifetime best friends standing together, holding up signs of support.

“Some of the nicest things that anyone has ever done for me has been done by my group of friends,” he said. “Things like organizing the drive-by event, visiting me in the hospital, shaving their heads to support me, and messaging me with encouraging texts daily.”

Seeing the entire school show up made Bearden appreciate the thought and planning that went into the drive-by event.

“I was happy to see so many of my friends and teachers that I have not seen since October,” he said. “It showed me how much they care about me and made me realize the amount of support that I have.”

The event showcased the depth of love and support within the Philip Simmons community, leaving no detail untouched to make it special for Bearden. Although he never expected to be diagnosed with cancer at age 18, Bearden said the experience has made him cherish the people he has in his life even more.

“It made me realize that every day is not guaranteed. You have to live life fully and take advantage of each day you are given,” he said. “I am coming out of this experience with a new outlook on my life.”

Bearden’s mother said seeing every student, teacher, and faculty member cheer for her son is something their family will never forget.

“If you are not careful, you can easily allow a cancer diagnosis to become ugly, scary, and dark,” she said. “Philip Simmons High helped our family to shine a bright light during a very dark time and for that, we will always be grateful. Cancer can’t win in a community like Daniel Island!”