Driven to Impress

On Daniel Island, the streets aren’t just for commuting – they’re runways for showstoppers on wheels.

From classic American muscle to Italian sports cars and tricked-out modern marvels, the Lowcountry is brimming with a vibrant car culture fueled by horsepower, history, and heart.



Behind the wheels of these standout rides are passionate locals who view their vehicles as more than just machines – they’re time capsules, family heirlooms, and labors of love. Whether cruising to a car show or wrenching under the hood, these owners bring as much character to the scene as their vehicles do.

A restored dream from the past

For Kelly Brink, her 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Convertible is more than just a car; it’s a memory brought back to life.

“This car was a literal barn find,” she said. “It almost identically matched the car I had in college but ended up selling for something more reliable. In 1990, it was just old!”

The car was a surprise gift from her husband in 2007, after he spent a year restoring it while keeping it in the barn of the original owner. Since then, the engine and transmission has been completely rebuilt, now boasting 400 horsepower.

“There aren’t many on the road anymore, especially convertibles, so we always get a lot of looks!”

While her husband is a self-proclaimed “old-school shade-tree mechanic,” the car is a family affair.

“My husband grew up rebuilding engines and racing dirt bikes and dune buggies with his best friend, and his love rubbed off onto our son who ended up becoming a certified automotive technician before becoming a firefighter.”

Brink’s son is currently rebuilding a 1978 Camaro, which she hopes will join her Oldsmobile in future car shows.

A slice of Italian elegance

Ryan Roberts fell in love with his 1970 Alfa Romeo GTV 1750 the second he laid eyes on the sleek Italian sports car in rare French blue.

The car’s history is as colorful as its original paint. “The car was originally sold and lived in Sweden until it was imported to the U.S. and restored about 20 years ago,” he said.

Roberts purchased the car from the owner of an Italian restaurant in Mount Pleasant, a fitting connection for the sporty classic. “I’ve owned a few classic and modern sports cars, but this old Alfa has a personality and analog feeling that I love.”

“I grew up going to car shows with my father and have always loved sports cars and motorcycles,” Roberts said. His passion has also rubbed off on his kids, who enjoy taking the Alfa to events like the Rockabillaque car show in North Charleston, Ale and Octane’s monthly car show at New Realm Brewery, and Cars and Coffee in Mount Pleasant.

“It’s great to pass on my love for cars to my kids, who enjoy showing the Alfa just as much as I do.”

Holding onto timeless classics

James Ierardi has a pair of American icons in his garage: a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air and a 1955 Cameo pickup truck.

“I grew up with antique cars,” he said. While he’s sold a few vehicles over the years, these two remain close to his heart.

Their vintage designs and nostalgic charm make them favorites at local shows, where Ierardi enjoys sharing stories with other car enthusiasts who appreciate a classic piece of automotive history.

A modern marvel with a personal touch

For Joe Iafelice, his 2020 BMW M2 Competition represents the perfect blend of cutting-edge performance and community spirit. But like most cars, it came with its set of challenges.

“Last year, it started making a ticking noise that nobody seemed bothered to diagnose,” he said. The culprit? Serious internal engine damage that required a complete rebuild.

Iafelice worked closely with Mad Gas Garage on Ashley Phosphate to not only repair but enhance his car. “We ended up getting a stronger version of the original engine but this time with forged parts internally, also known as a built motor in the car community.” With some new bolt-on parts and additional upgrades, “it was like a completely different car.”

Iafelice’s passion for cars began as a child attending shows with his grandfather.

“Some of my favorite memories with him were walking through parking lots filled with American classics. I was hooked immediately, I’d spend hours upon hours playing with the hundreds of hot wheels I accumulated when I was a kid, the passion only grew from there.”

As he grew older, Iafelice knew he wanted a fun car of his own. Now an owner of his new and improved M2, he says, “It’s an absolute riot to drive and it’s significantly more powerful and reliable than the stock version. It’s weird to say but it even seems to have a sense of humor sometimes.”

Driving a high-performance sports coupe is fun and all, but to Iafelice, the best part is the car show community.

“I’ve met some of my absolute best friends in Charleston because of the car I drive,” he said. “I think everyone who brings a car out to a show has some belief that theirs is unique, but the beautiful thing is that all these people spend their hard-earned money on their vehicles – not to impress others, but to put a smile on their own face when they get behind the wheel.

“That being said, there’s always more to do. There’s always another upgrade to be done or a bigger fish in the pond. It’s a community of constant improvement and when that multi-million-dollar car shows up, it’s a place of motivation. Car shows are a place to meet people, get inspired, and in my case, spend time with family. Charleston and Daniel Island just happen to be a beautiful backdrop for our little community.”