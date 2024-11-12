A driver’s guide to the Christmas Cheer Tour

Looking for a way to enjoy dazzling holiday lights and festive decor without the long drive or pricey admission? Thanks to Scott Engler and his family’s cherished tradition, the magic is right here on Daniel Island.

For the past three years, Daniel Island resident Scott Engler has transformed the island into a winter wonderland with his Christmas Cheer Tour, a community-driven tour showcasing the neighborhood’s most dazzling holiday displays.

The tradition has become a staple for neighbors who pull out all the stops to spread seasonal joy.

“We started the tour as something fun to do with our kids,” Engler said. “Since we were already finding the best decorated houses, it made sense to share them with others. Plus, we love Daniel Island’s unique decorations – way better than driving out to James Island for a light tour.”

The self-guided tour gives families a chance to explore the neighborhood’s lineup of decorated homes across the island – all at their own pace. Engler compiles a mobile map of homes throughout Daniel Island neighborhoods showcasing standout decorations. Participants can use the map to plan their routes, whether by car, golf cart, or on foot.

“It’s like a scavenger hunt with Christmas lights, and you get to pull up or walk around for viewing on your own time,” he said.

Participating homes often adopt whimsical themes. Marge Lawson, an island resident who participates in all Engler’s tours, embraces the magic of Santa with her display, “Santa Soirée.”

“At our house, the elves leave a mailbox, and the children can put letters in it,” Lawson said. “The elves take the letters to the North Pole, and I heard the children get a personalized letter back from Santa! We love doing this for our community and beyond, and we give and receive joy.”

Another standout display is “The Force of Christmas” at the McNally residence, inspired by “Star Wars.”

“We like to participate and decorate because of the smiles it brings to the children of the neighborhood,” Garret McNally said. “My wife decided a few years ago that we needed to have one consistent theme, so my children chose ‘Star Wars.’”

This year’s Christmas Cheer Tour will feature a special follow-along tour on Christmas Eve, starting at 5:45 p.m. at any spot on the island.

Residents are invited to decorate their golf carts, turn up the holiday music, dress up in their holiday pajamas, and soak in the seasonal spirit together. Engler’s daughter, Austen, will announce the award-winning houses after.

“It’s a family thing for us… It’s fun to know families are driving by, admiring their lights, and making it part of their holiday traditions. Plus, everyone loves Daniel Island at Christmas – it’s part of what makes the island so special.”

Join the Christmas Eve tour or enjoy the festive decorations all December long by following Engler’s Apple Maps route at bit.ly/4idDi3M.