Duck season is back



MARY WESSNER - 30,000 rubber ducks will take the plunge into the Wando River on May 30 for the 19th Annual Charleston Duck Race.



It’s simple: adopt a duck, send it downstream, and hope yours is the fastest – because out of 30,000 racers, one lucky duck brings home $10,000.



SUE DETAR - Once released from the crane, the ducks will ride the outgoing tide to the finish line. Each one is fitted with a unique RFID, or radio frequency identification tag, so organizers can scan and identify the winning ducks as they cross the finish line.



DOUG PINKERTON - Chris Murphy and Teddy Castele take aim, turning water sprays into a full-on duck showdown.



DOUG PINKERTON - Eyes on the prize, Penny Kirby tries her luck at popping duck balloons.



Not your average rubber ducks.