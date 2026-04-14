Duck season is back
The Wando River is about to get a whole lot quackier.
On Saturday, May 30, Daniel Island’s Waterfront Park will transform into a riot of yellow, laughter, and family fun as 30,000 rubber ducks take their signature plunge in the 19th Annual Charleston Duck Race.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Lowcountry will gather for a day of games, cotton candy, music, and, of course, the thrill of watching thousands of tiny yellow racers float toward the finish line, all in the name of charity.
“This event is pure Charleston – fun, family-friendly, and fueled by people who care about their community,” said Frank Conway, the 2026 Duck Race Chair, affectionately known as the “Head Duck.” “When those ducks hit the river, it’s a spectacle, but the real win is what it does for local nonprofits and families across the Lowcountry.”
Conway, a Daniel Island resident and father of two, took over the helm from Evan Murray, who guided the race back to the Wando River last year and orchestrated its return with Cape Romain Contractors’ barged crane.
“Head Duck is essentially the ringleader of a very organized and very passionate circus,” Conway said. “I make sure our committees are aligned, timelines are on track, and that on race day everything runs like clockwork. I’m kind of everywhere at once – putting out fires, cheering on volunteers, and making sure our 30,000 rubber ducks make it safely to the finish line.”
Behind the Quacks: Getting their ducks in a row
The magic of the Duck Race doesn’t happen by chance. For months, volunteers – all dedicated Daniel Island Rotarians – meet, plan, and fine-tune every detail. From early February, committees tackle logistics, marketing, fundraising, games, and club coordination.
Ducks are fitted with radio frequency identification trackers, spreadsheets are prepared, and even the ducks themselves get a post-race shower at the Daniel Island Self Storage facility.
“It definitely takes a village,” said Murray, the race’s operations manager. “We test every duck, track each purchase, coordinate with 10 Rotary clubs, and make sure that everyone who adopts a duck has a fair shot at winning. And yes, Mike Spires (Cainhoy Peninsula's Rotary Club director) deserves a huge shout-out for entering every duck purchased on race day manually, because there’s no internet at the park.”
For many volunteers, the reward is more than logistics. Mary Schroeder, a longtime volunteer, said, “I volunteer because it matters! The duck race fundraiser is a powerful way to raise money for local and international charities. You see families show up, kids get excited, funds get raised, results happen, and you can see the impact it has had over the past 20 years!”
Ann Moravick, another veteran volunteer, said, “The 30,000 duck drop-off the Wando River Bridge is now like Daniel Island folklore. Those who witnessit talk about it with such pride at the ingenious and incredibly dynamic visual extravaganza of a sea of ducks dropping into the sea. There is joy in being a volunteer and seeing all the young families having a great time on race day. It’s a double win – an event that raises considerable funds for charities while giving everyone a chance to be together, laugh, connect, and have fun.”
Race day fun
The Charleston Duck Race is more than just a river drop. Waterfront Park becomes a festival playground with face painting, balloon animals, arts and crafts, games, live music, and local food vendors. Conway and Murray even scout birthday parties for fresh ideas to keep the kids entertained.
“We’re … also investing in bolstering our games. My daughters and I have been running ‘field research’ at every birthday party we attend. If it works for toddlers, it works at the duck race!”
“This year, we’re working closely with the Daniel Island Ferry for a viewing experience during the duck drop – imagine watching 30,000 ducks hit the water from the water itself,” Conway teased.
Quacks for a cause
Participants adopt ducks for $10 each. Cash prizes add excitement: $10,000 for first place, $5,000 for second, and five $1,000 prizes.
But organizers say the real victory is in giving back.
Over the past 20 years, the Duck Race has raised more than $3 million for charities across the Lowcountry, including First Tee, East Cooper Meals on Wheels, Feeding of the Multitudes, Girls on the Run, Shifa Clinic, and the Rotary Club of Daniel Island Scholarship Program. This year’s fundraising goal: $225,000.
“Last year alone, 27 charities benefitted from the generosity of our volunteers and participants,” Conway said. “Every duck, every dollar, every volunteer contributes to something bigger than ourselves.”
The tradition that keeps paddling back
It’s a tradition that has captured the hearts of the Lowcountry. “Race day itself – seeing months of planning suddenly come alive – is my favorite part,” Conway said. “But watching families experience it together, seeing kids cheer and laugh, that’s what hits different for me. This is a community event that’s lighthearted, fun, and deeply meaningful.”
Mark your calendars. Adopt your duck. Bring your family. And prepare for a day of quacks, cheers, and a whole lot of heart.
DUCK RACE DETAILS
Daniel Island Waterfront Park
Saturday, May 30
10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
Free to attend (duck adoption required to win prizes)