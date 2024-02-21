Duck season officially opens!

The Rotary Club of Daniel Island kicked off the 2024 Charleston Duck Race recently at the Charleston Harbour Club where it was the featured charity at Cocktails for a Cause, a monthly event hosted by the club.

The 2024 Charleston Duck Race, which will be held May 4, is an annual Rotary Club charity event and Lowcountry favorite that continues to grow each year. This year nine local Rotary Clubs are coming together for this 100% volunteer-led initiative. Net proceeds will benefit dozens of local charities and Rotary service projects both locally and around the world.

George Roberts, president of East Cooper Meals on Wheels, explained the impact the Duck Race funds have had on his organization and the more than 100,000 meals funded by Duck Race proceeds.

So how does it work? You adopt a duck for $10 and if your lucky duck crosses the finish line first, you could win a cash prize of up to $10,000 or one of six other prizes totaling $20,000 in cash prizes. Even if your duck does not finish first, you’re still a winner by supporting local charities and Rotary global initiatives.

Duck adoptions, sponsorships, and donations help Charleston area nonprofits and Rotary service projects focused on health and wellness, hunger and nutrition, housing and shelter, children and families, and education and literacy. Some of the designated beneficiaries from this fundraiser have been ECCO, East Cooper Meals on Wheels, Girls On The Run, SHIFA Clinic, and grants to local students who support altruistic values in their local communities.

Since the race’s inception in 2007, this charity event has raised over $2 million for local charities and Rotary projects worldwide.

Participating clubs include: Rotary Club of Daniel Island, Rotary Club of Cainhoy-Peninsula, Rotary Club of Mount Pleasant, Mount Pleasant Rotary Impact Club, Rotary Club of North Charleston, Rotary Club of North Charleston Breakfast, and Rotary Clubs of Summerville.

Rotary Club of DI is headed by President Bob Schroeder. Evan Murray is the “head duck” for this year’s race.

You can learn more about the Charleston Duck Race and adopt your ducks online at CharlestonDuckRace.com.