DUI suspect tells police he consumed 24 beers during the day

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between May 1-15.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

On May 1, a collision occurred on Intertidal Drive, resulting in a driving under the influence charge. When the officer arrived on scene, he observed visible damage to a garage. The incident report states multiple opened beer cans were found in the front seat of the vehicle and the individual appeared to be intoxicated. The individual said he consumed 24 beers during the day. After failing the on-site sobriety check, the individual refused to submit a blood sample and was placed under arrest.

BURGLARY/ BREAKING AND ENTERING

Charleston Police Team 5 responded to a business on Fairchild Street on May 2 in reference to a burglary. The owner of the business stated two males entered the business and quickly left once confronted. He said an office safe was missing about $30,000 in cash and checks, as well as injectable medications from a storage room valued at $44,000. Video footage will be provided to police as the investigation continues.

ATTEMPTED MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

On May 3, an officer responded to Seven Farms Drive in reference to an attempted motor vehicle theft. The vehicle had been parked at an apartment complex. The complainant stated the rear passenger window was broken and the ignition was damaged, and the vehicle was inoperable. No surveillance was available in the immediate area.

VANDALISM

An officer was called to Oak Leaf Street regarding a vandalism incident that occurred between Sunday, May 3, and Monday morning, May 4. According to the complainant, wiring for fuel pumps on an excavator had been torn. Parts from the excavator were found thrown on a field. Additionally, a portable restroom at the facility was pushed over and found on its side. The complainant told police multiple sets of footprints were observed on the grounds. An investigation is underway.

VEHICLE RECOVERED