Dunking for change

Wade Altum is poised to make another slam dunk during his annual charity challenge, Hoops Against Homelessness.

Since 2020, the Daniel Island School student has turned each event into a thrilling spectacle to rally the community and raise funds to support those experiencing homelessness.

Fueled by his passion for basketball and a mission to help others, Altum created a way to slam dunk Lowcountry homelessness. What started as a fun challenge quickly transformed into a lively community event, attracting local businesses and turning charity into a full-court celebration that has grown bigger every year.

“My main goal is always to help raise awareness and support the homeless community in our area,” Altum said. “This year, because of my partners and the community, I am planning to make Hoops a year-round effort instead of just focusing on March Madness.”

Can’t make a basket? Hoops aren’t your jam? There are a couple of ways Altum said locals can support the cause.

“One way that they can help my mission is by showing up to one of the events. Another way is by telling a friend about who we are. If people just want to donate and cannot show up to an event, they can go to our website.” (hoopsagainsthomelessness.org)

Along with other events throughout the year, Smash Homelessness will be back for a second time with Jeremy Reynolds of Smash City Burgers.

“Smash City Burgers is my partner for this event at The Refinery. There are 24 chefs and personalities that are incredible. What’s exciting about this is that you buy a ticket and when you show up, you learn at the door which chef is cooking a burger for you,” Altum said.

Another event is the Outside Streetball Festival, which is a first-year event on Saturday, April 4, from noon to 9 p.m. Events include a basketball tournament, dunk contest, art exhibits, music, and a concert by the Southern hip hop group, Nappy Roots.

Egal Gabay, the founder of Outside Streetball, is excited to partner with Altum.

“Wade is one of the most inspiring young people I have ever met. At just 12 years old, he has already created something special with Hoops Against Homelessness. Basketball has always been a powerful way to bring people together, and Wade is using the game to create real impact for people who need support. That kind of leadership and compassion is rare at any age, let alone for someone so young.”

Altum is grateful to the people supporting his cause.

“So many people turn out to everything we schedule, and it is really cool getting to meet people

who also want to help or contribute. There are a lot of good people on Daniel Island and in the area, and I’m very lucky so many want to help.

"Through all the experiences with Hoops, I am reminded I am lucky and my friends are too. If I can do even a little to help, all the work makes it worth it.”