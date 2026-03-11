E-bike decision deferred: Council to ask for public input

Charleston City Council on Tuesday, March 10, agreed to defer a vote on proposed regulations related to electronic bicycles, or e-bikes.

According to the city's communications officer Deja Knight McMillan, the decision was made to allow for more public input, review, and coordination with law enforcement.

Safety proponents on Daniel Island had said the lack of e-bike regulations had put walkers, drivers, and e-bike riders at risk, specifically, users under the age of 16.

In a press release issued Wednesday morning, McMillan said Councilman Mike Seekings, who represents Daniel Island and is also chair of the Traffic and Transportation Committee, noted that the "draft needs more work and refinement," specifically to define what qualifies as an e-bike compared to other lower-speed pedal-assisted bicycles from higher-powered devices.

Councilmember Boyd Gregg, who also represents Daniel Island, said the distinction is particularly urgent in areas "where e-bike and moped activity has become more visible and raised safety concerns," the press release continued.

On Tuesday, March 24, the transportation committee will hold a special meeting exclusively to focus on e-bike issues. The meeting will include opportunities for public comment. In addition, Charleston Police Chief Chito Walker is expected to attend.

The city said topics of discussion would include:

Establishing a clear definition of what constitutes an e-bike under city regulations

Distinguishing lower-speed pedal-assisted bicycles from higher-powered motorized devices such as mopeds

Determining where different types of e-bikes may operate, including mult-use paths and other shared pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure

Developing enforcement protocols and potential penalties

Exploring education efforts in coordination with law enforcement and local schools

The discussion will also include an evaluation of different areas and landscapes of the city, where e-bikes are welcomed on some multi-use paths and frowned upon on others.

City officials said the commission is expected to bring back a revised proposal to the full council after the meeting.

For more information about upcoming meetings, visit charleston-sc.gov.