E-bike rules, EMS uncertainty, and tree dispute dominate DINA meeting

The Nov. 19 Daniel Island Neighborhood Association meeting delivered a string of updates on major issues residents have been awaiting.

E-BIKE REGULATIONS BY EARLY 2026?

Charleston City Council member Mike Seekings announced that the city is drafting its first-ever e-bike regulations – rules many residents have been urging for amid concerns over speed, safety, and enforcement.

“We do not have anything that specifically addresses e-bikes,” Seekings said. “That is about to change.”

The city has directed legal staff and the Charleston Police Department to craft rules that will align with state law, clearly define what qualifies as an e-bike, and establish enforceable standards for operating them.

Seekings said he expects a draft ordinance in January 2026 and a council vote by February.

Lt. George Bradley of Team 5 police, which patrols the Daniel Island and Clements Ferry area, added that enforcement will look similar to Mount Pleasant’s approach, with an education period before citations begin.

“If we get this ordinance… up until the end of February, we can only give warnings,” Bradley said. “After February, you’re going to start getting fines.”

WEIGHING OPTIONS FOR EMS STATION

Berkeley County is still searching for a new home for its Daniel Island EMS station.

The county-operated EMS station must move from its current location inside the Charleston Fire Department's firehouse on Seven Farms Drive by early 2026.

Charleston officials said the space is needed for a fire department expansion to maintain the island’s top ISO rating – which is a score that reflects how prepared a community is to handle fires. It's also a rating insurance companies use to set pricing.

The county’s initial plan to build the EMS station at the Daniel Island Library, across the street from Daniel Island School, faced strong neighborhood opposition.

A new possibility being considered is the helipad site at the island’s entrance off I-526.

The site faces major utility challenges and requires approval from the state transportation department.

“We are waiting on approval from the DOT to see if this is even a workable solution,” said Jarrod Brooks, Berkeley County councilman and DINA president. “If they say no, that doesn’t necessarily mean the only other solution is by the school. We’re still trying to turn over backup sites.”

Brooks said the county aims to keep the EMS station on Daniel Island, as a Clements Ferry location would be too far for quick response.

TREE REMOVAL COMPROMISE

Brooks and DINA treasurer Tory Sullivan shared the outcome of the neighborhood association's months-long battle with developer Holder Properties over the removal of 24 protected trees at its townhome development site off Daniel Island Drive. The dispute drew nearly 700 resident comments opposing the plan.

After DINA appealed the Board of Zoning Appeals’decision allowing the tree removals, both sides entered mediation.

The result: Holder will preserve three prominent trees at the entrance and plant a larger number of bigger live oaks to restore the vista, alongside the planned 24 townhomes.

Sullivan said the outcome “was not what any of us hoped for,” but noted that the legal odds were stacked against overturning the BZA ruling.

DINA’s FUTURE AT RISK